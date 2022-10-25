What is the release date of Babylon? What’s new from Brad Pitt

“Babylon” (Babylon) transports us to the golden age of Hollywood, when the transition from silent film to sound. A time of excesses, gluttony and bohemia is what the feature film that brings a portrait of the post Great War context during the 1920s in the city of Los Angeles.

Also, something interesting It will be that some characters will be inspired by real personalities such as Charlie Chaplin and John Gilbert, iconic figures of the silent film era, or Clara Bow, actress of the Roaring Twenties, or the great Anna May Wong.

When is “Babylon” released in theaters?

Despite the delays due to the pandemic, the film opens on December 25, 2022 in the United States.

What is expected of Babylon?

It is rumored that Babylon will be one of the films that mark the next year 2023. For the production of this film, Chazeell (Wishplash) has worked with the composer Justin Hurwitz, the director of photography Linus Sandgren, the costume designer Mary Zophres and the editor Tom Cross. Florencia Martín of “Licorice Pizza” and “Blonde” is in charge of production design.

The cast to bring the story to life will be Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie (both worked on ‘Once upon a time… in Hollywood’). The interpreters that complete it are Tobey Maguire (‘Spiderman’), Jean Smart (‘Hacks’), Eric Roberts (‘The dark knight’), Spike Jonze (director of ‘Her’), Phoebe Tonkin (‘H20’), Max Minghella (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) and Luke Haas (‘Source’), Olivia Wilde (‘Do not worry dear’), Samara Weaving (‘Wedding night’) and Katherine Waterson (‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them’).

Were you surprised? It is that the production of the film is simply luxurious, which generates a lot of desire to see this story that will show classic Hollywood in a more unbridled tone and with a cast full of stars that will surely surprise us with their performances.