What is the remodeled green pass and what changes from March 31 with the government roadmap

The government has yet to present the roadmap of the end of the restrictions, but at the moment we know that the state of emergency expires on March 31st. Then, from April to June, the green pass obligation will be phased out.

At the end of the state of emergency there are just over 20 days left, but what will happen next is still unclear. Draghi has announced a series of news, which is still unclear whether they will be accompanied by a new Covid decree or simply allow the state of emergency and related measures to expire. The government explained that from April the regions will no longer have the colors, that the rules at school will be lighter and that – in essence – the real emergency is over. In short, we are moving towards a new normal, but will it be with the green pass? On this, the answers are slow to arrive, also thanks – certainly – to the war that broke out in Ukraine, which has catalyzed the attention and commitment on a political level.

The government had promised a plan, a roadmap in a few days, but it never arrived. The situation in Ukraine monopolizes attention – it is clear – but at the moment the Covid issue is postponed week after week. In recent days, both Speranza and Undersecretary Sileri have spoken from the Ministry of Health. They both said the same thing: we will evaluate based on epidemiological data when it is time to make a decision. In short, the government takes time, but in the meantime there is a draft plan. It is impossible to think that everything will be decided at the last minute on March 31st.

Once the state of emergency and colors of the Regions have lapsed, the only rule that will remain standing will be the green pass. The government’s plan consists in gradually loosening the last restriction, on which, however, the entire second phase of the management of the Covid pandemic in Italy was based. In essence, it is a question of reshaping the green pass, or inserting a remodeled green pass. Therefore one should start with outdoor places: restaurants and bars first of all (outside), but also other activities that do not take place inside. Then it will be the turn of shops, public offices, post offices and banks. The last on the list should be the first to be included: indoor bars and restaurants, but also cinemas and theaters, gyms and swimming pools, long-distance and local public transport. All of this is expected to happen between April 1st and mid-June, however arrive at the beginning of the summer with practically no green pass.

A different speech will be made regarding the work. Critical voices are not lacking here, right now, and the pressure on the government is mounting. Both the Lega and the Movimento 5 Stelle – by the voice of their leaders – are asking to rethink the super green pass for workers over 50 (and the basic one for those who have less) already since the beginning of April. In all this there is also the vaccination obligation against Covid in force for the over-50s, which instead will expire on June 15. On this it is practically impossible to step back from the government, indeed. Several times there has been talk of open reflection on the possibility of confirming the vaccination obligation by law from a certain age onwards. Especially in view of autumn, the real concern of the experts at the moment.