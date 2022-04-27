what is the right distance?

How far does it really take to walk to lose weight? Is there a suitable amount of meters or kilometers? Here are the answers to these questions.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

How many times have we thought about going for a walk to dispose of a rich lunch (we think of Easter or August) or simply for tone or Harden legs? The principle is right, but only if applied correctly. In fact, walking is an excellent habit, especially if carried out consistently, in particular because it contrasts the Sedentary life and reactivate the circulation.

It really seems true that “a walk a day keeps the doctor away“, But like all things it is necessary to develop the practice over time, discovering the better way to carry it out, the righteous rhythms and the real possibilities of each. Of course it is impossible to make a “trek” of eight or ten kilometers every day, but it is just as wrong to take a few minutes of walk only one afternoon a week or when you have free time that you do not know how to occupy. We therefore need to find the best meeting point possible: only in this way can the walk really turn out decisive in weight lossturning into a real one physical activity complete.

Walking and losing weight: this is the right distance to walk to get a good workout

We have said that walking is essential for burn calories in excess, to exercise and to keep fit, in a way easy and varied given the large amount of walks that we can do almost anywhere. However, it is better to avoid city places where thepollution due to cars it is greater, however if there were no alternatives … it is still better than nothing! Everything is about approaching the world of walking in the right way: they will therefore be useful rhythms adapted to your real possibilities, routes that they are inclined also and above all to ours physical structure, but in particular you shouldn’t start by believing that you already know how to do everything, just because it involves walking. Also for this practice it is necessary experience and often get it in coupleor accompanied by their faithful four-legged friendcould be the right solution to break the delay and get started.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> The special training of Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver



Let’s start from a fact: as evidenced also by a research by Costa Rica Journal of Public Healthwalking every day with attention and constancy contributes significantly to weight losswhile also improving the lung capacity and, not least, what is thecardiac activity. The heart in fact strives to “follow” the body in particular when the step is well sustaineddynamics that make it stronger and more resistant (but always without exaggerating). Therefore, if you walk with the right frequency and accompany the movement with one diet healthy, perhaps even tailor-made for each person, it is possible to proceed step by step: initially a couple of outputs per week they can be the right compromise, perhaps lasting 10 or 15 minutes each. Then the times necessarily go stretched out.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Running on the beach, pros and cons: all the useful tips





Yes, because only in this way can we really consider walking a slimming practice and able to affect our physical shape. Obviously another aspect not to be underestimated is the one already mentioned constancy and theI commit to walk every day: in fact, after the first outings, when we feel that our body is more prone to walking long distanceswe can begin to reason for targets, establishing where we want to go and how long it takes to reach a certain goal. This way we will join the challenge with ourselves also maintaining an adequate physical shape. And it is in these cases that we can begin to talk about kilometres to go, always with great attention to other aspects, such as the weather, the type of routes and, of course, our state of health.

