what is the risk of warming the cold areas of the Earth

Global warming is radically changing the landscape of the colder areas of our planet. And so from the Alps to the highlands of Tibet, from the boundless tundras of Canada to those of Siberia, a new danger appears on the horizon: the thawing of the permafrost, the perennially frozen layer of soil that characterizes the regions of the Earth where temperatures remain stably below zero. The risk – we read in a collection of articles on the subject just published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment – is of two types: on the one hand, the thawing soils will release enormous quantities of greenhouse gases, helping to accelerate the increase in temperatures; on the other hand, the melting will compromise the stability of the soil, damaging buildings and infrastructures built on the permafrost.

Regarding the first aspect, experts’ estimates tell us that there are currently over 1,700 billion tons of carbon dioxide and methane stored in the frozen soils that make up the permafrost. Human-caused climate change risks releasing these greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, creating what scientists call permafrost carbon feedback, a vicious circle in which emissions from melting frozen soils contribute to increasing temperatures, and these in turn speed up the melting of the permafrost, and the consequent emission of CO2 and methane. How much and how the situation will change is not yet clear, because research in this field is still in its infancy, but with temperatures in the Arctic rising two to four times faster than the rest of the planet, there is certainly no need to. rest assured.

Turning to infrastructure risks, a team of researchers from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena calculated that 30 to 50 percent of all roads, industrial plants and residential facilities located in the Arctic are at risk. cause of the melting of the permafrost. And although these are sparsely populated areas, the damage could prove to be massive. In fact, we are talking about at least 120 thousand buildings, 40 thousand kilometers of roads and 9,500 kilometers of gas and oil pipelines that arise in areas where the melting of the permafrost could cause structural damage. In Russia alone, maintenance costs for existing infrastructure over the next 30 years could reach seven billion dollars. In Canada, by calculating only the damage to public infrastructure, we are talking about a figure between three and six billion dollars by 2030.

And for those who think that the problem does not concern us, let us remember that even in some areas of our Alps the soil is composed of permafrost. And that its degradation is already causing (and even more so in the future) landslides and infrastructural damage, both costly and dangerous. “The thawing of permafrost is compromising the integrity of the slopes, and represents a real risk for communities living in mountainous areas – recalls glaciologist Poul Christoffersen, of the Scott Polar Research Institute in Cambridge – there are no shortage of dramatic examples: in 2017 a a large portion of a mountain slope collapsed into the sea in the municipality of Avannaata, in northern Greenland, killing four people, and forcing the Greenlandic government to evacuate the entire village of Nuugaatsiaq, permanently relocating its inhabitants to another country “.