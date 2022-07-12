What is the royal that Chanel chooses to be its brand ambassador

Chanel was founded in 1910 by designer Coco Chanel and was always characterized by its elegant and feminine style. Since then, many well-known models have been the face of the house, such as Cara Delevingne, and a European royal house was characterized as an ambassador of the firm for many decades.

The Grimaldis have a unique connection to fashion and since Grace Kelly’s arrival in the Principality, the royal family has become popular around the world for their style. The late actress, who lost her life in a car accident, had great beauty and inherited her good taste to dress all of her offspring.

Carolina de Monaco and her friendship with Karl Lagerfeld

Since Caroline of Monaco was born, Grace Kelly bought her the best dresses and hung them in her closet for her to wear at all public events. At that time, the princess consort was betting on Dior, but when her daughter turned 18, she decided to give her a different design.

Karl Lagerfeld’s name was beginning to be heard in the fashion industry and he positioned himself as one of the emerging fashion specialists of the moment. The German worked for the Chloé firm, a French fashion house founded by Gaby Aghion in 1952 and had very modern, but at the same time sophisticated dresses.

Caroline of Monaco She decided to wear Chloé’s dress for one of her public outings with her first boyfriend, Phillips Laville, and ended up on the cover of magazines for its incredible cleavage. This rebellious attitude of the young princess made Karl Lagerfeld notice her and they became great friends with her.

Carolina de Monaco, the eternal muse of Chanel

It was in 1983 that Karl Lagerfeld was hired to be the creative director of chanell and revive the brand that was in its worst moment since Coco’s death chanell. The designer managed to re-found the company with a characteristic style, introducing golden chains and the double CC as an unmistakable detail.

Caroline of Monaco She accompanied him in this process and supported his designs in all public events to the point of becoming one of the maison’s greatest international exponents. The passion for chanell He inherited it from his daughter, Carlota Casiraghi, who revealed on many occasions that she has a personal fixation on designs.

Carlota Casiraghi parading for chanell in 2021. Source: YouTube CNN.

When Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, Caroline of Monaco was devastated after nearly 45 years of friendship. “We all feel Karl’s death as a family mourning, my children were very affected. They knew him since they were born, he was at home when they were born,” the Princess said some time ago.

chanell continue choosing Caroline of Monaco as his favorite royal and the friendship of the house with the Grimaldi is intact. Even the current creative designer, Virginie Viard, chose Carlota Casiraghi to be the firm’s ambassador for the Spring Summer 2021 “Prêt-à-porter” collection.

Which other royal do you think should be an ambassador for chanell?