What is the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale and what does it determine?

The Saffir-Simpson scale, which serves as a tool to determine the possible damage that hurricane winds can cause, has five categories, of which the last three (3, 4 and 5) correspond to major hurricanes like Ian, It is expected to make landfall this Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.

Ian presented this morning maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers / hour), corresponding to category 4, almost touching 5, on the scale developed by wind engineer Herb Saffir and meteorologist Bob Simpson, then director of the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in 1969.

The scale does not take into account other hazards posed by hurricanes such as storm surges, storm surges, and tornadoes.

Below are the range of winds in each category and the type of damage they can cause, from highest to lowest, according to the NHC.

CATEGORY 5

maximum sustained winds starting at 157 miles per hour (252 km/h), that will cause catastrophic damage.

Destruction of a high percentage of buildings made with a wooden structure, with the total collapse of the roof and the collapse of the walls.

Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas.

Power outages will last for weeks or possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

CATEGORY 4

maximum sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph (209-251 km/h), that will cause catastrophic damage.

Well-built wooden houses can suffer severe damage such as the loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls.

The wind is so strong that it can snap most trees or uproot them and knock down power poles. Access to residential areas may be closed for that reason.

Power outages can last for weeks or possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

CATEGORY 3

maximum sustained winds of 111 to 129mph (178-208km/h), that can cause devastating damage.

Well-built wooden houses can sustain significant damage.

Many trees are at risk of breaking or be uprooted, blocking numerous streets and highways.

Electricity and water may not be available for several days or weeks after the storm passes.

CATEGORY 2

maximum winds sustained from 96 to 110 mph (154-177 km/h) that will cause great damage.

Well-constructed wood frame homes could experience significant roof and siding damage.

Many trees with shallow roots can be snapped or uprooted and block many roads.

With this force of winds, an almost total loss of energy is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

CATEGORY 1

maximum sustained winds of 74-95mph (119-153km/h), which can cause some damage.

Well-built wood-frame homes could experience damage to the roof, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters.

Threats with large tree branches that can break and trees with shallow roots that can topple over.

It is likely that extensive damage to power lines and poles cause power outages that could last from a few to several days.