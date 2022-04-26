what is the salary of a robotics expert

RPA specialists bring great advantages to companies, allowing them to save costs and time in daily operations

Automation is an essential task these days, and completely across all industries and company departments. Those who want to fully enter the 4.0 economy must have their processes digitized: Specialists in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) They are among the profiles with the most job applications.

What is RPA and what benefits does it offer?

“RPA refers to the use and implementation of robotics and/or Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop reliable automated systems that do not require human intervention,” he tells iProUP Sebastián Maciarello, manager of BPO and Selection of Auren.

Following this concept, the expert points out that the leader in this area “is responsible for the creation, design, development and implementation of these systems. You must investigate, analyze and establish automated processes to maximize the efficiency of a business modelMaciarello says.

“For companies, implementing RPA is key because they bring short-term benefits: sand save time and money. Automation is the use of software robots to highly repetitive routine tasks that is normally carried out by the workers of a company”, he confides to iProUP Delfina Cercato, Community Manager of Aliancers.

“These profiles are important because of the growing market competitiveness: Companies use automation to increase productivity, as it allows the middle and senior management focus on strategic activities of the business,” adds Auren’s manager.

doWhat does an expert need to know? RPA?



Juan Pablo Peries, Director of Technologies in Randstad Argentina, see how digitization especially enables the possibility of automate repetitive tasks. “That is, along with the phenomenal advancement of AI, which makes robotic process automation is today one of the booms in the global technology industry“, indicates to iProUP.

RPA aims to streamline the operation of the company

“This phenomenon, which due to its progress allows today we are already talking about virtual collaborators as a rising trend, but not because they are remote, but because they are bots that perform tasks on a par with humans. This is what is currently driving a growing labor demand for profiles with skills and specialization in RPA”, adds Peries.

These candidates are currently in extraordinary demand, but talent is not abundant in the local market.

“To this must be added that are profiles that are formed mainly in this discipline through practiceself-taught or via certifications from large technology vendors on a global scale”, explains Peries, and for this reason they are professionals who currently pose challenges among IT recruiters.

doHow much does an expert charge? RPA?



With a watchful eye of the market on these difficult figurinesexperts in the discipline access salaries that start at $200.000 (juniors) and climb up to $400.000 (seniors).

But, as with most IT profiles, “Regrettably many look atthe outside, more than anything because of the possibility of receiving their income in dollars. Today, a Senior RPA specialist can earn up to $3,000 per month“, reveals to iProUP Víctor Belaunde, Manager of Operations in Ecosystems.

To this must be added what happens between the freelancingrs “that, on average, they are earning u$s95 per hour. According to Freelancermap, it is more convenient to work as hired for the outside because the remuneration here is not competitive,” says Cercato.

Specialist Responsibilities RPA



One of the great advantages of being able to automate processes involves returning more agile and productive the day to day of the collaborators. That is why, he affirms iProUP Sebastián Divinsky, Director General of EducaciónIT, among what is being asked of these profiles today, stands out:

To model and refine r the specifications to determine a detailed design to implement the required functionality

to determine a detailed design to implement the required functionality Create or adapt ar classes, modules, or other pieces of software

Go rify the programs produced by unit testing

produced by unit testing review the code to resolve defects or improve it.

to resolve defects or improve it. Maintain application productivity ,optimize its performance, fix bugs and implement new features

,optimize its performance, fix bugs and implement new features Support implementation of RPA solutions and create documents

of RPA solutions and create documents Build apps with a focus on functionality

Detect opportunities for improvement or compliance and observations to include them in the continuous improvement system

As for skills, “you should master a programming language What Java, .NET, and Python. In addition to basic knowledge of HTML or some Script language”, says Belaunde.

RPA experts take advantage of robotics and artificial intelligence to make the business more efficient

In addition, he remarks that “regarding the soft skills, must understand workflow based logic. Added to this is a great attention to detail and analytical skillsalso of communication and talent to present technical issues to other areas that are not from that sector or discipline”.

José Jiménez, Director of Solutions at Practia, tells iProUP that the required capabilities can be divided into two groups:

Analysis of the processes and opportunities . “It is valued customer-oriented profile resolute, that in addition to having technical knowledge have skills such as communication since it works very closely with the users, who carry out the processes to be automated”

. “It is valued resolute, that in addition to having technical knowledge have skills such as since it works very closely with the users, who carry out the processes to be automated” More technical aspects. “In the profiles of developer is weighted the knowledge of toolsof integration mechanisms with applications and cognitive services of machine learning and artificial intelligence“

RPA Specialist Responsibilities

Carlos Ramonda, Dean of Applied Sciences at Universidad Siglo 21, points out to iProUP that in terms of training, “in the software industry the professional update is more accentuated and the times in which innovations occur are shorter than in other disciplines that we know, so it requires a constant update to stay in the active market“.

Jimenez adds that “there are no specific formations for these profiles: It can be someone with a technical background but with a strong business vocation or with the ability to understand technology and its impact in a broad way, from the functional to the technical, going through issues such as integration, scalability, resilience and security. The key is to have a comprehensive vision to find the solution“.

Finally, Ramonda highlights that “the growing demand is fruit of digitalhoisting and accelerated by the pandemic, since we have been going through this transformation for several years. Industries range from telecommunications, banking, insurance, manufacturing and finance to name a few, but it has wide application in all industries”, concludes the academic.