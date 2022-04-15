What is the screen sampling rate and why is it important when choosing your new mobile

Share

The good performance of your mobile phone screen is conditioned by several details. Some of them are better known, such as technology, resolution and refresh rate, and others less well known, such as sampling rate. It is possible to confuse these two rates, so after knowing what the refresh rate is, let’s focus on touch sampling rate.

In this guide, we will see what is the sampling rate of your mobile screen and what differences does it have with the soda, also known as the update rate. After knowing the importance of this aspect, we will also talk about the smartphones on the market with the highest touch sampling rate. Let’s start!

What is the sampling rate of your mobile

Taking into account the smartphones launched in recent months, it is clear that manufacturers have put a lot of effort into improving the sampling rate. But why is this aspect so important? Well, the sampling rate refers to the number of times the screen tracks touch inputthat is, the times it checks that you are interacting with the screen placing your finger somewhere.

The higher the sample rate, the lower the response time of the terminal, thus helping to offer a greater sense of flow to user. In this way, a higher touch sampling rate helps reduce touch latency (“input lag”) when using the mobile. Like the refresh rate, this too is measured in hertz (Hz).

We remember that refresh rate is the speed at which screen content is updated. The faster it updates, the more images it will offer per second, with the increase in fluidity that this implies. In today’s market it is not surprising to see mobiles with a screen of 90 Hz, 120 Hz and even up to 144 Hzlike the Motorola Moto G200 5G.

being so important for the feeling of flow granted by the terminal, the touch sampling rate is one of the details that you must take into account when choosing your next mobile. It will not be difficult to find good alternatives in this sense, since manufacturers are increasingly betting on higher sampling rates.

For example, edit photos, swipe down to discover more content on a page or play These are tasks in which you will clearly perceive how the touch sampling rate influences. The higher it is, the faster the screen will react to your finger touch. If your terminal has the fingerprint reader on the panelits operation will also depend on this aspect.

Once you know what the concept of touch sampling rate means in mobile phones, it’s time to discover some of the most advanced mobile phones in this regard. The highest sampling rates are Mainly present in “gaming” mobilesas users of this type of smartphone are especially looking for fluidity on the screen.

The best example of this is the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2with a brutal sampling rate of 720Hz. We are facing a very powerful model, with a 120 Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charge. as you can imagine, the experience when playing is very advanced.

These 720 Hz fell short for Nubia, which decided to equip its Red Magic 7 Pro with a impressive 960Hz touch sampling rate. Just as smooth will be the performance when running apps, since it has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as well as when charging the battery, with a fast charge of 135W.

If we move away from the “gaming” world, we also find mobiles with high sampling rates. surprising that the realme GT Neo 2with a sale price of 449.99 euros, equip a screen with 600Hz sample rate. As we saw in the analysis of this GT Neo 2, this translates into a very fast screen reaction when we place our finger on it.

We must also mention the OnePlus 10 Procapable of reaching 1,000 Hz touch sampling rate with some supported games. Another good alternative is Xiaomi 12with 480Hz of sampling frequency, a trait that it inherits from the previous Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

