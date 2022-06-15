What is the secret to having hair like Anne Hathaway?

The well-known actress Anne Hathaway stands out for many factors, mainly for his talent. However, chen we talk about beauty, fashion and trends, we can’t help but mention her incredible and especially healthy hair.

Anne Hathaway’s hair is always flawless, shiny and healthy. However, all this is due to the great work of her stylist who recently revealed how she maintains the actress’s hair.

The stylist who takes care of Anne Hathaway’s hair is called Adir Abergel. He revealed the steps, more than simple, for the actress to show off her hair as she does.

Anne Hathaway’s stylist tips

Abergel revealed that the first thing he does is take advantage of the natural volume that Anne Hathaway’s hair has. That way you can work your texture and use it to your advantage.

The stylist spray clean hair with a product called Virtue Volumising Primer. What this does is raise the root very slightly to simulate greater abundance.

After, use a brush to straighten the length of the hair and dry it 80 percent. Nor does it rule out the use of a mousse or cream that removes frizz without leaving residue or favoring curls.

On the ends of Anne Hathaway’s hair, apply a metal Velcro or special paper. It does this until it dries, thus favoring the fall. There also adds Healing Oilan oil that the professional warms up a little on his fingers beforehand.

Also, usually plays with the side parting, giving volume to one side or with the curtain fringe cut. To style the actress, she is inspired by the natural beauty of the 60s.

Note that these products can be obtained in Chile with other names or other brands. In any case, it is always ideal to consult your trusted stylist with the information that we give you here.

