We often hear about the Sirt Diet which has intrigued celebrities and ordinary people. What is it? What does it consist of? Let’s see it.

What is this Sirt diet that you have probably heard of recently? It is a diet established by two nutritionists who mainly relied on some proteins that are called sirtuins. The name, therefore, derives from this.

Nutritionist Flavia Bernini explained that that precise group of proteins have been at the center of the attention of experts for a long time now because they seem to have a key role in fat metabolism, but are also involved in DNA repair, in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and in slowing down the aging of cells.

Up to now it has been understood that sirtuins are greater in those who are underweight and that there is an element contained in the food that can activate them. This is the resveratrol. Experts, therefore, have built a diet on the foods that contain it.

What is the Sirt Diet and what it consists of: the word to the experts

According to the nutritionists who prepared this diet, the foods involved are already present in the Mediterranean diet. These are:

Red wine;

The green Matcha;

Extra virgin olive oil;

Strawberries;

Blueberries;

Nuts;

Cabbage;

Radish;

Celery;

Red onion;

Rocket;

Chili pepper;

Buckwheat;

Soy;

Dark chocolate;

Capers;

They cannot be missing in an ana and balanced diet proteins, therefore, in great consideration there are also:

White and red meats;

Egg;

Fish.

They can be combined with all of these foods:

Artichokes;

Asparagus;

Pistachios;

Wholemeal flour.

The two phases of the diet

For the first three days, only liquid food and one solid meal per day should be taken. In total, you must not exceed 1000 calories. Then for another four days you have to have two solid meals a day, alternating with two liquid meals. This is the first phase and is the most difficult. But there is an immediate weight loss of a few kilos.

At this point, after the hardest and most difficult moment, there is the second phase, that of maintenance. For 14 days you need to structure the day in this way: for breakfast a juice based on the foods on the list, this should also be drunk in mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Lunch can be solid. In the evening you can eat 20 grams of dark chocolate.

Nutritionists who devised this diet also recommend physical exercise and they assure you that it is a diet that works very well in case you want to lose weight and stay fit. Do not forget that in these cases you must always consult a doctor, what is valid in general or for one person does not apply to everyone.