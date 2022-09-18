What is the situation of suicides in Colombia

According to official figures, 50% of suicide attempts occur after having previously consumed alcohol or abused psychoactive substances, SPA.

According to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, an average of 7 suicides and 95 suicide attempts per day are reported in Colombia so far in 2022.

The figures of Legal Medicine with a cutoff to July 31, 2022, indicate that 1,564 suicides have been registered in the country this year. For its part, data from the National Institute of Health (INS) indicate that, as of August 27, 2022, a total of 22,834 cases of suicide attempts have been reported in the same period of time.

Preliminary, the suicide attempt data show an increase with respect to what was expected by the territorial entities, which for this same cut-off date estimated a cumulative of 18,000 suicide attempts.

The psychiatrist, Rodrigo Córdoba, spoke with Colprensa and stated that he views the known figures with concern. The specialist is part of the working group that seeks the non-stigmatization of suicide, given that it is a public health problem in the country, which is often surrounded by stigmas, myths and taboos.

“Definitely, suicide, which is a public health problem, has had a significant increase in attempts and figures in recent times and we believe that, to what has been the situations of underdiagnosed mental disorders, it has been added the element of despair that has become constant and common in young people at this time,” the specialist told the national media.

For her part, Dr. Andrea Oteroa medical specialist in clinical psychology and president of the Colombian Association of Psychiatry, highlights that 90% of suicides in Colombia are associated with a mental disorder.

For the president of the Colombian Association of Psychiatry, “depression is present in more than 50% of suicides, and the risk is greater if, in addition, the person suffers from anxiety. To this is added that alcohol consumption can aggravate the depressive picture, which increases the risk of suicide.

According to official figures, 50% of suicide attempts occur after having previously consumed alcohol or abused psychoactive substances.

“Nearly all mental illnesses increase suicidal risk, with more than 10% of people with bipolar affective disorder, schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, or antisocial personality disorder dying by suicide. Similarly, it should be taken into account that painful and chronic medical illnesses contribute to 20% of suicides in elderly people,” explained Dr. Andrea Otero.

In Colombia this year a total of 1,241 men have committed suicide, while the cases in women are 323 cases, according to figures from Legal Medicine cut to the month of July.

Regarding the behavior of the notification of attempted suicide by departments with a cutoff date of August 2022, Bogotá registers 3,578 cases, followed by Antioquia (3,401), Cundinamarca (1,422), Cali (1,120) and Santander (1,017).

Dr. Otero, a psychiatrist specializing in clinical psychology, affirms that the help and support of family, friends and health professionals can have an important influence in a situation where there are suicidal thoughts.

1. If a person shows warning signs, ask about their moods and thoughts, show interest, and this person can realize that they are not alone.

2. Accompany, do not judge, listen, be available.

3. Take action by encouraging the person to seek help from professionals and support people.

4. Continuous accompaniment by family and friends is very valuable, since thoughts of suicide do not go away easily.

