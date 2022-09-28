What is the southernmost caper production project in the world like?

From one of the highest points in the area where he lives Paul Chinni, every spring, it is possible to see the tail of the whales that appear in the sea. El Doradillo is a beach on the Atlantic Coast of Argentina, located on the Golfo Nuevo, in the province of Chubut, and just 15 kilometers from Puerto Madryn. It is a protected natural area and a paradise for nature lovers.

It was there that one day, this automotive technician, together with his wife and children, decided to venture out and took the first step to fulfill his dream. I already had the farm but with nothing. Ten years ago we started building a shed to have something, this passionate about Patagonia tells FORBES. And it was there, so close to where he was born, the place chosen to carry out this ambitious project with a plant that appears in the Bible and that the Chinese used thousands of years ago when they made an antirheumatic powder with the seed. Pablo’s dream made capers grow in the southernmost part of the world.

-When did you start and how were the first years of work?

-We decided to start a business in those two hectares that they had as a weekend place. We investigated and arrived at capers, which is a plant from Asia. We also saw them in southern Spain and in part of southern Italy.

We continue investigating and find a doctor in Santiago del Estero, Ángel Rico, who has been developing plants and exporting them. We decided to go ahead with the purchase of 2,000 plants. It is the southernmost plantation in the world because, at this latitude, in Chile, the climate is not suitable for it.

-Why did you choose that area? What characteristics does the region have (soil, climate, proximity to the sea) for them to develop?

-The plant needs little water and a lot of sun, so playing around a bit, we bought them in addition to 5000 meters of hose with a nozzle. We did a lot of drilling because it is calcareous soil and we did it by hand so as not to lose the rich substrate of this place.

We were working and we learned from our own experience. The people who sold us the plants did not guarantee that we would be successful.

From that moment on, there were some events that led us to decide to use all our resources for our house in El Doradillo Ecological Park. From all of Madryn’s life, we chose to live in the park.

-What is this plant like and what products are obtained?

-The plant took about four years for the first harvest to arrive and for us to prepare. The plant lives up to 80 years, it is an ancient plant with many properties . We learned and today we make capers, capers, we use flowers in cosmetics, for anti-aging creams that are made with caper leaves that are macerated in olive oil.

In addition, over time we learned that each stage of the plant gives us a different product. Currently we take out four measures, we make some small ones that are called the pearls of the desert and we are with the rise of the caper that replaces the olive and we are also working.

-Does it develop from seedlings, segments or seeds? What care does it require?

-They are seedlings, it is difficult for them to take root and they have had little irrigation with the natural. To get an idea, in Europe they grow and sprout between the stones. It is a very noble plant. But since the seed is so hard that it needs many conditions for it to germinate, then they are made with seedlings. Cuttings are also not used.

The important thing about this plant is that, when it begins to develop, it has no enemies, neither guinea pigs nor hares eat it. What’s more, he always has a crew of these little lucky bugs, the San Antonio vaquitas, that eat whatever bugs happen to be around!

The first year we had to cover them so that the frost, which is quite strong and lasts until the end of October, does not damage it, especially when it is in the seedling stage. During the first days of November they begin to release the buds, also called inflorescences, which are the capers and we begin the harvest. The more cocoons we take out, the more the plant generates. The point is not to let the flower be made so that capers can be made. These are harvested in summer.

Then it begins to lose vigor, it begins to lose all the leaves, we harvest them and make a pickle because they are fried or, if not, in brine, they can be put in green leafy salad. In spring we cut the stems of wood so that, when the new shoots that come out from below begin, we don’t hurt them, we give it a good pruning and we remove the earth around it, what most energy is spent on is removing weeds.

-How are they packaged and marketed?

–Of the cocoon we have four measurements. The smaller the caper, the better quality it is. It is crispier, more closed. Has quersetin which is a molecule that the caper has in a high percentage and which is an antioxidant. Tests were done for covid with the caper.

Basically we work with chefs and we have made the caper fashionable. As it is part of the Mediterranean diet, It can be used in a fish, in a salad, in a meat dressing. The Spanish are using it in sushi. Also for a basil, anchovy and caper paste. It is being consumed a lot and it is gratifying for us that this product is more on the table of Argentines.

-In the farm, how do you carry out each stage of work?

-Our work is completely handmade. There are no harvesting machines. When one harvests, it is quite slow because at the tip of each branch there are up to 7 capers of different sizes. But you have to be very careful because that little tip is the apex and, if it is cut, it will not give more capers.

Then curing is done with brine in the processing plant, with a ph specific, they are washed, passed through a sieve to separate by size. According to bromatology it is 1 year, it can last 8 years.

We do each of the steps. Most of the production goes to Buenos Aires where it is supplied to restaurants. Our capers are valued because they are at one latitude in the world, opposite the Golfo Nuevo, a world-wide reserve, a protected area. All of this generates a unique product due to the substrate in which it grew, which gives it particular colors. It is a showy crunchy caper, it does not absorb, it is a product that is balanced by the salt level of the earth, to the point that we have had to lower the salt level of the brine.

They usually sell old capers that are four years old and that are dehydrated in salt and that generates a soft caper. Our caper has a unique origin because Patagonia, in the world, is a registered trademark of oceans with whales. Being able to do this in such a distant place fills us with pride. It is economically difficult, because the supplies come from far away and end up going very far. We have proposals to export but we do not have volume. The plans for it take 4 or 5 years.