What is the Spanish film that raised the most money in history?

How many and what quality of names has he given us Spain to movie lovers. Just think about the first decades of cinema, with Luis Buñuel, Josefina Molina, Juan Antonio Bardem (Javier Bardem’s uncle) or the current Pedro Almodovar. We could go on with an endless list, but those names show that the Hispanic country is undoubtedly a source of unique talent.

It is also true that not always the quality of the films is reflected directly or proportionally in the collection. This is how many films have positioned themselves at the top of the box office but they are not even discussed when it comes to the best films. Or perhaps, going to the international level, would someone consider Red alert (the most watched movie in the short history of Netflix) how the best of the platform?

Acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar

This example is repeated in countless examples. In the case of the highest-grossing films in history, will this paradigm be fulfilled? We will see it next…

The first thing to point out is that we will refer to worldwide collection, which merely exceeds the box office of movie theaters, and to what happened within Spain. Also that the data is taken from the Box Office Mojo site, from IMDB. These clarifications take on importance from the fact that, for example, one of the most acclaimed films and also the most watched in Spanish cinemas, You will not want the neighbor of the fifth (directed in 1970 by Tito Fernández) is far behind in this ranking, due to the obvious passage of time and nominal values ​​that are difficult to compare.

The film that according to Box Office is, so far, the highest grossing Spanish film of history is “The Others”, by Alejandro Amenábar. This film, released in 2001, has raised, to date, no less than $210 million.

Related news

Nicola Kidman is a guarantee in suspense films

The film revolves around Grace (Nicole Kidman), a woman waiting for her husband, who does not return from World War II. Alone in an isolated Victorian mansion on the island of Jersey, she educates her children within rigid religious norms. Children suffer from a strange disease: they cannot directly receive daylight. The three new servants who join the family life must learn a vital rule: the house will always be in darkness, and a door will never be opened if the previous one has not been closed. But the strict order that Grace has imposed will be challenged by circumstances beyond her control.

This suspense film had a budget of 17 million and was all the rage in the Goya Awards in its opening year. Today it is available in Prime Videobut only in the catalog Spain.

Is “The Others” the best Spanish film? Perhaps it is not so. Surely many would put some of Buñuel, Almodóvar or Juan Antonio Bayona. But the truth is that in that case they would be subjective opinions. As far as objective data is concerned, it is this film by Amenábar that has come out on top so far. We’ll see until when.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!