What is the strange creature that a young man found on a beach in Scotland? He thought it was from another world | Stories EC Narration Revtli tdex | ANSWERS

A strange event happened to a young man who was walking along the beach of Scotland in winter time when encountering a strange creature with an “alien” appearance, something that without a doubt could have changed his way of seeing the world if it were not for the explanation that some specialists later offered thanks to the fact that the fact became popular in TikTok. In this note we will tell you what this story is about and we will detail what the Scottish individual really found.

FROM ANOTHER WORLD

The issue caught the attention of thousands of people on social media, especially in TikTokwhere some of the country’s media have paid attention to this peculiar finding.

mike arnotta 33-year-old Scotsman, was taking a winter walk along a beach in Portobello, Edinburgh, Scotlandwhen he suddenly ran into what he called “an alien.”

arnott he observed this strange green creature in the sand that at first he thought it was a pineapple covered in algae, however, it was the opposite, since the fruit he thought it was was alive.

“The idea that it was of alien origin crossed my mind,” he acknowledged. mike arnott to the media in that country, but after the fact was made public, and after thinking about the matter a lot about what kind of creature it could be, specialists spoke about it.

On the other hand, according to the communication medium 20 minutes from Spain, Pete Haskell, a member of the ‘Scottish Wildlife Trust’, offered an answer on the identification of this animal. It is an Aphrodita aculeata, popularly known as the sea mouse or sea mole, a kind of worm that inhabits a large part of the coast of United Kingdom.

WHAT IS TIKTOK?

