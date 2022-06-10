what is the successful series in which the footballer will play?

Lionel Messi credit: Bang Showbiz

It is unexpected and yet it is true. Lionel Messi is going to play in a series! As he signed with Paris Saint-Germain for two years in August 2021, surprising the whole planet, the ball god surprised his fans even more by agreeing to join the distribution of a series. Indeed, the player will embark on comedy. According to the Parisian, the husband of Antonella Roccuzzo will play in an Argentine series, which will mark his first steps on the small screen.

This series is called The Protectors and is broadcast on the Argentinian channel Star+. Lionel Messi will play an as-yet-unknown role in the second season of the hit soap opera, episodes that won’t air until early 2023. That means he won’t have much time to prepare for it given his obligations at PSG .

Messi is thus following in the footsteps of his colleague Karim Benzema, who will play in 4 Zeros, the sequel to 3 Zeros. Other footballers have also tried their luck in fields other than football, just like David Ginola who is now a TV host. Bixente Lizarazu, for his part, left the world of football to become a consultant for various sports media.