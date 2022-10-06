What is the superfood that moisturizes the skin, improves memory and Victoria Beckham chooses? – Em – 10/05/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Known as “the miraculous species“, the turmeric is associated with the contribution of endless benefits for the body, mainly those that have to do with the prevention of aging in its broadest sense.

A natural condition from which no one can escape, but can face it, how? carry a healthy life style by adopting habits and techniques to take care of yourself naturally. In this process, the healthy nutrition plays a key role, since everything that is ingested will bring well-being to the body or, failing that, will damage it.

Color between orange and earth, the Harvard University lists turmeric as a prodigious food to deal with this process of human deterioration. With a spicy and somewhat extravagant flavor, it can be used fresh, whole or in powder form. Through a publication on the Harvard Health Publishing website, the author Robert H. Shmerling explains that its consumption can be daily and that the effects will be seen from the sixth week.

It is not in vain that celebrities of the stature of Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Angelina Jolie they have tried, praised and spread it based on the improvements experienced in terms of personal well-being. Also added to the list is the renowned victoria beckham who, in favor of a healthy and natural lifestyle, consumes it in juices and as an ingredient in masks to rejuvenate the skin.

According to Harvard University, this aromatic species, which is part of the ginger family, helps prevent muscle wasting and bone pain, as well as memory problems. But this is not all, since to these benefits are added the improvement of blood circulation, the reduction of bad cholesterol (LDL) and the immune system strengthening. And among its latest novelties, it is positioned as an ally for the skin, since it acts as a healing and moisturizing agent.

But what does turmeric hide? What are its secret properties? According to Silvina Tasat, nutritionist and member of the Argentine Nutrition Association, it consists of a natural polyphenol, that is, a non-energetic substance that contains multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for cell membranes. “Among its components is the substance curcumin, which is essential to keep the body’s biology in balance, especially when it comes to treating pain and inflammation.”

A study published by the medical journal Trials, -carried out on 139 people who suffered from arthritis in the knees and for which they required medical treatment based on drugs-, revealed that 94% of the patients who took 500 milligrams of turmeric during a month, their pain improved by 50%, while they did not present secondary symptoms: stomach pains, like those suffered by those who consumed 50 milligrams of “diclofenac” twice a day.

However, Tasat explains that consumption should be in the right measure since it corresponds to a “food-condiment” and recommends “eating small amounts: no more than a teaspoon of coffee.” In this sense, he comments that the best way to incorporate it is within a context of healthy and varied eating. In the kitchen, there are multiple options to innovate and taste, and thus incorporate this star product little by little: a small pinch in different preparations, such as stews. It can also be mixed into teas, soups, and even flavored waters.

Some call it the miraculous species and it makes sense, since for more than 4000 years turmeric has been one of the essential condiments in Asian cuisine. Originally from India, and an essential ingredient to prepare the famous curries, over time it spread to the rest of Asia, particularly to Sri Lanka and Indonesia. It is the root of a plant nicknamed “Zingiberaceae” that is cultivated and grows in tropical areas, and Latin America is also characterized as a producer.

In any case, the specialist emphasizes that magical powers cannot be attributed to any food. “Although there are products that, due to their characteristics, collaborate in maintaining health in balance, the truth is that nutrition has to be accompanied by a variety of foods that are going to provide the body with everything it needs,” Tasat concludes. .