What is the tactic of the bitcoin billionaires in the face of war?

Key facts: In 15 days, the BTC held by large holders has decreased by 21,000 BTC.

The supply of bitcoin in the hands of this group of holders is 48.35% of the currency.

Bitcoin billionaires have adopted a profit-taking strategy that was accentuated by the start of the war in Eastern Europe. After a spike in mid-February, the supply of bitcoin held by holders with balances between 100 BTC and 10,000 BTC has decreased by 21,300 BTC in the last two weeks, reaching 48.35% of the currency.

A report by the analytical firm Santiment, published on March 4, indicates that the greatest drop in supply from these holders was recorded on February 23, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. This is an indicator that large holders are highly sensitive to war news, the research notes.

The following graph shows how, since the beginning of February, the supply of controlled by these holders was moderate and how, in the following days, it declined. However, for these first days of March, the BTC in the hands of this segment of holders has stabilized again with about 48% of the supply under their control.

Advertising

Evolution of the supply of holders with between 100 and 10,000 BTC. Source: Santiment.

It is worth contextualizing that the decrease in supply is minimal compared to the amount of BTC that this segment of holders has in its possession, which exceeds 9.2 million BTC. The report comments that the behavior of this group of holders, which had been showing a notable accumulation of BTC, must be followed closely. If there are signs of a decline in FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) among these investors, this could lead to a bull run in the bitcoin market, the study says.

False alarm of new bitcoin whales

Specifically regarding the group of so-called whales, a recent and sudden increase in addresses with a balance of more than 1,000 BTC, as shown in the following graph, was mistakenly interpreted a few days ago as a growth in the number of that category of bitcoin holders.

Bitcoin addresses with more than 1,000 BTC. Source: Glassnode.

Glassnode technical manager, Rafael Schultze-Kraft, explained on Twitter that the sudden growth of addresses with more than 1,000 BTC occurred due to a transfer of WBTC reserves, which are tokens used in decentralized finance (DeFi), which correspond to BTC locked in the network.

Advertising

These BTC were redistributed by the custodian to a large number of new addresses, which caused the sudden growth, explained the executive. According to Defi Pulse, there are currently more than 200,000 BTC locked on DeFi platforms, equivalent to almost $8 billion. It is not, then, a sudden increase in bitcoin billionaires, who have rather been registering a sustained decline, according to an analysis by Willy Woo, commented by CriptoNoticias.