What is the tank top? The basic T-shirt from the 2000s is the star of the fall 2022 trends

As the end of August approaches, we begin to think about autumn 2022 trends. Fashion is like that, now that we have already enjoyed summer dresses and sandals, we long to return to coats, sweaters and boots. Although the good thing about autumn is that it is an intermediate season in which we still use some of the summer clothes and others that start us in the winter… One of those that will accompany you in this transition is called tank topthe White T-shirt sleeveless that you have used all your life has become the new trend that celebrities and influencers already love.

Before that, as always happens with the most popular trends, the tank top was uploaded to the international catwalks. Prada, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Acne, Loewe and many other firms They opted for the white tank top for their fall 2022 looks. Then it came to the world of celebrities with fans like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner and many others who already have their tank tops in their seasonal wardrobe.

The 2000 have returned and they do it with one of their most emblematic garments. Do you remember the looks of Kate Moss, Beyoncé or Jennifer López with their tank tops and their loose and wide pants? Do not start to tremble, in 2022 we can combine them with other types of garments with which to see you favored at any age and with all types of bodies.

How to Wear a White Tank Top

White tank top from Mango (left), Zara (centre) and Massimo Dutti (right).

We have found the low cost brand tank tops preferred. At Zara, Mango and Massimo Dutti they already have their versions that faithfully follow the classic tank top or vary slightly. Thanks to them we are left with three ideas to show off the tank top from now on: with some denim shorts, with a midi skirt or with black pants Straight cut with mini flare.

the influencer Leonie Hanne She wears the white tank top with beige satin shorts, cap and black velcro sandals.

With your suit jacket for a elegant office look. You don’t have to always wear the white shirt of a lifetime, why not give it a youthful touch with a tank top?

And for the colder temperatures, combine your tank top with your leather biker and a black mini. You can wear it with military-style lace-up boots or with cowboy boots, which are still in fashion.

Pernille Teisbaek continues to inspire us with more tank top looks. Here we see her with one of these shirts on which she wears a trench coat or basic trench coat, but we have also seen it with a tank top and open shirt oversize.

Loewe’s viral tank top

Loewe’s shirt has become a viral garment. There are many influencers who have signed up to the trend of the tank top in its classic or shorter version, with the loewe t-shirt. It maintains the lifelong cut of the tank top, but adds its embroidered logo on the chest. Super recognizable. It is made of ribbed knit and in three colours, white, pistachio green and orange. Its price is 270 euros.

Among the ambassadors we find Maria Pombo, Marta Carriedo, Pernille Teisbaek and Alexandra Pereira, among other. There have also been many who have opted for the tank top model from Prada or from other firms.