What is the theme of the 2022 Met Gala that returns to its traditional date, the first Monday in May | People | Entertainment

Known ‘modestly’ as “fashion’s biggest night”, the Met Gala, better known as met galais a charity fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event welcomes stars, young creatives and models from the industry.

The popular party, directed by the Vogue editor Anna Wintourkicks off the annual fashion exhibition of the Costume Institute from the museum.

On this occasion he presents his first two-part exhibition on the subject of american fashionduring 2021 and 2022.

Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: EFE

Celebrities showed at the Met Gala what fashion is like in America

The first part, In America: A Fashion Lexiconopened at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021.

The second part, In America: An Anthology of Fashion (In America: A Fashion Anthology), opens on May 5, 2022 in the period theaters of the American Wing. Both shows will be on display until September 5, 2022.

This year the gala that precedes the exhibition resumes its usual date, the first monday in may, after two years of chaos due to covid. That means the 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday May 2.

The meeting traditionally follows the same theme as the exhibition, which is based on the principles of american style and celebrate the unsung heroes of design American. Specifically, the dress code (dress code) inscribed in the invitations to this year’s meeting highlights the golden glamor (gilded glamor) Y white tie.

The Met Gala in New York was postponed in 2020

What is ‘gilded glamour’?

The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the greatness of golden age of new york. The period, which extended from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with the term), was one of prosperity, cultural change and industrialization unprecedented, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight.

Imagine one of the parties that occurred during The Age of Innocence, 1993 film with Daniel Ley-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder. The ladies wore ostentatious, ornate and corseted dresses and the dinners took place on the finest porcelain, with beautifully ornamented crystal glasses and silver cutlery so delicate that it was hard to dirty them. All a demonstration of luxury and delicacy that seems impossible to achieve these days.

The American ‘golden age’ was characterized by incomparable excessive luxury, as seen in the film ‘The Age of Innocence’ (1993). Photo: Taken from IMDB.com

In reference to the second wardrobe tip, if you thought black tie was formal, you’ll be in for a surprise. The white tie is the undisputed champion of formality, notes GQ in an article: “In a bygone era it was the standard dress for a formal event. For example, the opening night of an opera. But in these more liberal and modern times it is a rarity and is only seen at royal ceremonies, balls or banquets.”

Time will only tell how guests will interpret the dress code for the 2022 Met Gala when they arrive at the historic museum on Monday.

The 2020 Met Gala returns to its original concept

The film ‘The Age of Innocence’ (1993) serves as an inspiration to understand the dress code of the 2022 Met Gala, which includes a white tie.

Where is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Art Museum, located in Manhattan, New York City on the first Monday in May each year (with the exception of the 2021 event, which took place in September due to Covid restrictions). .

Who will host the 2022 Met Gala?

In mid-March, Vogue announced that its hosts of 2022 would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Mirandto as official co-chairs of the night, while the designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri from Instagram and Anna Wintour de Vogue will continue as honorary co-chairs. Anna Wintour has directed the Met Gala since 1995.

File photo of actor and composer Lin Manuel Miranda. The musician will be one of the hosts of the fashion event. Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN

How can I watch the Met Gala 2022?

Fashion fans can follow all the action on Vogue’s live stream. The broadcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Ecuador) and will be broadcast live through Vogue’s digital platforms (as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

It will be hosted by the editor of Vogue Hamish Bowlesactress and singer Vanessa Hudgens and actor and television personality La La Anthony.