What is the thermobaric bomb that Russia has, how does it work and in what other cases has it been used?

Ukraine has resisted the attacks launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least so far, the Ukrainian troops have managed to prevent the Russians from taking over Kiev, the capital of the Ukrainian country. However, there is a great fear for the weapons that the Soviets possess, especially one of them.

If the Ukrainian military resistance continues to respond, the Russian president could resort to the use of thermobaric weaponsconsidered by the world as ‘the father of all bombs’ and that could end several cities in a very short time.

A thermobaric weapon works by using oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, making it much more lethal than a conventional weapon. Also known as ‘power-enhanced aerial vacuum bombs’, it was the Russian response to the bomb sent by the United States in Afghanistan.

How many times has it been used?

During the decade of the 60s, Both the United States and the Soviet Union developed thermobaric weapons, this is the famous Cold War between the two nations. However, in 2007, Russia detonated the largest thermobaric weapon ever made, creating an explosion equivalent to 39.9 tons.

Its destructive capacity is four times greater than that of the United States and it claims to be the most powerful conventional (non-nuclear) bomb that exists on the planet.. Its detonation generates a large explosion on the ground, in a test field in which there was a group of empty buildings that is reduced to rubble after the explosion, according to reports.

Russia exploded the most powerful thermobaric or vacuum bomb in the world on its own territory as a direct response to the development of its American competitorwhich had begun testing with the MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) after the largest terrorist attack in history, which had also hit the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military command.

Although Russia never confirmed it, Human Rights Watch denounced the use of these explosives, also known as “incendiaries”. by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies against the rebels.