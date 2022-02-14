What is the top 5 of the best science fiction movies today

What are the five best science fiction movies of all time? Try asking the question to a true film lover and he will begin his dissertation on which titles deserve to be in this proverbial top 5 and which ones will be excluded, for the same reasons. However, there are some titles and authors that are out of the question. A few examples? In general, we always start from these two titles, 2001: a space odyssey by Stanley Kubrick and Solaris by Soviet director Andrei Tarkovskij.

Solaris or 2001: a space odyssey?

Until recently, Solaris was a more difficult title to find, but fortunately today, thanks also to streaming platforms, it has become a title to be recovered and seen for all true fans of the genre. Kubrick’s film is at the top of all the charts, not only related to the genre, but also free from the theme, thanks to the story written by Arthur C. Clarke, a British author specialized in SCI-FI. The story that gives Kubrick the input is called The Sentinel, and this text is important as it anticipates some themes later taken up by cyberpunk and by authors such as Philip K. Dick. Scrolling through the titles another classic that appears in many rankings compiled for the science fiction genre we find Blade Runner by Ridley Scott.

Blade Runner by Ridley Scott, 1982 film

The film starring Harrison Ford is loosely based on the novel The Android Hunter, also by Dick. Despite its release, the work divided audiences and critics over the course of its 40-year history. Even the distribution and final editing went through a rather complex phase of processing, so much so that today there are seven different versions, linked to controversies, choices and opinions of the director, producers and managers. Nevertheless, the work remains in each of its formulas, one of the most ambitious and successful films of the fantasy-thriller genre, with streaks of noir. In addition to a first-rate cast, at an actor level, some of the most important workers related to the science fiction genre take part in the production. The final screenplay, based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, is written by Hampton Fancher and David Webb Peoples, with the contribution of the director himself, Ridley Scott. Scott was a veteran of the success of Alien, another cornerstone of the science fiction genre, which brought all his visionary and realization skills into the project. However, the film would not have made history without the work of Vangelis, who will create an imposing and majestic soundtrack, nor of the author of the special visual effects. In fact, the veteran Douglas Trumbull is in charge of the special effects, supported by the scenographic work of Linda DeScenna and by an important number of collaborators. Trumbull had worked on major works and films such as Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

From Alien to the Matrix: What are the best classic science fiction movies

If in the ranking of the top 5 we can therefore ascribe Alien from 1979 also directed by Ridley Scott, today it is impossible not to mention a title like Matrix, the progenitor of a saga that has four chapters, directed by Larry and Andy Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne. We are on the side of the most daring and daring science fiction, the one that is strongly affected by the writing work of authors such as William Gibson and Bruce Sterling. Gibson and Sterling, like Dick and Burroughs, are considered to all intents and purposes as the founder of the cyberpunk movement. Matrix is ​​cyber science fiction in all respects and is also one of the films that closes a decade like that of the nineties, where we had seen films such as Terminator 2 by James Cameron and especially Strange Days by Kathryn Bigelow.

Final thoughts on the best movies in the sci-fi genre

These are stories that at the time, before the explosion of the web and the internet, could have seemed a bit too advanced in terms of themes and dystopian settings and far from the real context we were experiencing. Today, however, after more than 20 years, things have changed and these films, despite being a little aged, have proved their value, especially in terms of writing, intuition and the ability to really show the future. A bit like what is happening with the reality of videogames set in futuristic contexts, of a society and a world even more complex and dominated by digital technology. While we are writing this article, we live in a context that reminds us more and more of some classic science fiction films, such as the dystopian reality described by Richard Fleischer in his beautiful 1973 Soylent Green. Film that was distributed in Italy under the misleading title of 2022 : the survivors.




