What is the two G rule, Germany’s strategy against the fourth Covid wave

In Germany the alarm for the fourth wave of Covid rises and the focus is on “2G”: the negative buffer is no longer enough to access many activities and closed places.

We register today a new record of Covid infections in Germany, A country where the epidemiological situation is becoming more difficult every day. According to the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institut, 52,826 positives and 294 deaths have been ascertained in the country in the last 24 hours. The weekly index on 100,000 inhabitants is 319.5 cases. The hospitalization rate is 4.86 hospitalized patients per 100,000 inhabitants. And in the face of these numbers, Germany is now ready to tighten anti-contagion measures. The focus is on the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic rule of the “two Gs”. It means that only vaccinated against Covid-19 and cured of the virus can access some places.

Covid Germany, where the “two G” rule is in effect

The “two G” rule for the moment, precisely in consideration of the current epidemiological situation, is valid in some Länder that have not waited for the central government. Here it is no longer enough to present a negative buffer to be able to have the green pass and attend restaurants, bars and participate in major events: who is not vaccinated therefore remains out of many activities. Each Land has independently regulated the provisions, giving rise to possible substantial differences between the regions, so for any trips to Germany the Italian Embassy in Berlin advises to contact the accommodation facility in advance (hotel, pension, holiday home, residence). , in order to directly agree on the methods of acceptance and the necessary formalities. In general in Germany the “3 G” rule is currently in force (“geimpft, genesen, getestet”) which allows people vaccinated, cured or negative to the Covid test to access hospitals, rest homes, care facilities for the disabled, premises such as indoor restaurants and bars, beauty centers and hairdressers, gyms and indoor swimming pools and accommodation facilities. Anyone who has not completed the vaccination course or is cured of Covid must also have a rapid antigen test (performed within the previous 24 hours) or a PCR test (performed within the previous 48 hours). for everyone from the age of six. The mask is mandatory to access closed places: in public transport and in shops it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask, of KN95 / N95 standard, or FFP2. The Länder can proceed to an integral or partial suspension of the three G rule in those districts where the incidence in the last 7 days is permanently lower than a level of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. A list of institutional sites in which to check the measures in force in the individual Länder can be found here in German.

Restrictive measures in Germany against the fourth wave: “Dramatic situation”

In Germany, only 67.5% of the population received two doses of the vaccine, so much so that in recent weeks the Minister of Health Jens Spahn spoke for the first time about “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Minister who had added that in some regions the intensive care places are again almost insufficient. In the next few hours, the government will decide whether to reintroduce other restrictive measures and in particular whether to return to the practice of teleworking more extensively than is currently the case. “The pandemic situation in Germany is dramatic”, the words of Angela Merkel. “The death toll is also appalling,” he said.