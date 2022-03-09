What is the “ugliest” car Keanu Reeves has ever driven on screen?

The Canadian actor has made a name for himself in the seventh art where he is also recognized for being a lover of speed. He slides and knows more about this story.

March 08, 2022 5:21 p.m.

speed, or ‘Maximum speed‘, is an action movie that was released in 1994 with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock with leading roles. Under the direction of Jan de Bontthis electrifying 116-minute film grossed a whopping amount of 350 million dollars around the world.

In addition, and as ‘icing on the cake’, he took two Academy Awards by “Best Sound” and “Best Sound Editing”. Among the most remembered sequences of the film, that of a very young Keanu Reeves aboard an old ford bronco from 1968, which without a doubt can be considered the “ugliest” car that the Canadian actor has driven throughout his career in front of the cameras.

The Ford Bronco driven by Keanu Reeves

Although he entered the ‘honeys’ of Hollywood with this production of the 20th Century Studiosthe Bronco that he used in the final part of ‘Maximum speed‘ has nothing to do with him mustang which he now shows off when he plays the fearsome John Wick in the movie of the same name. Or those of ‘Neo’, in TheMatrix, who can both get on any latest model machine and fly through the skies thanks to his powers of “The chosen one”.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in ‘Speed’

But better let’s talk about the Ford Bronco, how well it helped Jack Traven -Reeves’ character- to fulfill his mission. Its 4.9 V8 engine takes it to a power of 208 hp with a maximum torque of 2600 rpm. Also, and Thanks to his 156 km/h peak speed, good old Keanu was able to become a hero (Javier Mascherano’s words) and save all those people who were on board a bus loaded with a bomb… Oh yeah! spoiler alert.

+ Here the complete sequence of Reeves in the Bronco