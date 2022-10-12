News

What is the US plan to control the flow of Venezuelan immigrants on the southern border? | Video

Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 17:43 ET (21:43 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

CNN knows details of the US plan. for Venezuelan immigrants playing



2:35

Posted at 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

USA accumulates more than 743,000 pending asylum cases


4:12

Posted at 13:42 ET (17:42 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Migrants feel proud to work in Florida after Ian's passing


4:19

Posted at 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

84 migrants are rescued in South Texas


0:45

Posted at 19:00 ET (23:00 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

What is the future of the DACA program?


6:15

Posted at 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Colombian Navy seizes 35 vessels destined for migrant smuggling


3:17

Posted at 20:01 ET (00:01 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Find out if you qualify to apply to the US visa lottery.


1:54

Posted at 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

The number of migrants who take risks in the Darién jungle is increasing


2:54

Posted at 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

Learn how to extend your permanent residence card


2:16

Posted at 18:00 ET (22:00 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

2 suspected of shooting immigrants arrested


2:36

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

The experiment of a US city to compensate some of its African-American citizens

33 mins ago

He worked as a visa officer in the United States and now reveals the best tricks for the interview on TikTok

44 mins ago

Telenovela times rescheduled in Cuba due to blackouts

55 mins ago

How is the price of air tickets shaping up for the Christmas season?

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button