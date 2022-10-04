What is the use of Jennifer Aniston “15-15-15”, her favorite training method

Compromised schedules make it hard to find time for activities like wellness. The training method known as “15-15-15” that follows Jennifer Aniston It is a good alternative since it can be done in a short time and at three different times of the day.

Long working hours added to commuting to the office or other daily obligations leave little free time in people’s lives. This maelstrom can push people to give up physical activity due to lack of time, which creates an unhealthy habit.

The actress known worldwide for her performance in the American series friends He has released the training plan he is carrying out. It is known as “15-15-15” and consists of three blocks of work, of 15 minutes each.

The flexibility offered by this methodology, which makes it attractive for those who have little free time, is that they do not necessarily have to be done in a 45-minute session, but can be completed separately at different times of the day. An appetizing option to take advantage of small free potholes in the day.

At 53 years old, Aniston enjoys being physically active and follows a plan consisting of three blocks of cardio exercises. First, 15 minutes of spinning on a stationary bike. The next batch is running on the treadmill and the last activity of the day with ellipticals on the corresponding machine.

This scheme is a possible variant, it is not a rigid system. On the contrary, all physical training must be adapted to the objectives and needs of each person. The “15-15-15” Method Works You Choose Aniston it is of interest since it has the advantage of being basic exercises and easily replicable.

However, the exemplified plan can be optimized by replacing some of the activities with strength work and thus carry out a more complete training. Focusing only on the aerobic part can lead to loss of power. One option is to alternate the exercise of one of the blocks on certain days.

In fact, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt She shares some of her workouts on her networks, where she is seen doing strengthening work with weights.