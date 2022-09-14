What is “The White Lotus” about, the series that swept the Emmys 2022

The White Lotus became the grand winner of the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards which was held yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The original series of hbo max won five statuettes, including the award for Best Miniseries, Best Supporting Actor —which he won Murray Bartlett— and Best Supporting Actress in a Leading Role which won Jennifer Coolidge.

The fiction created, written and directed by Mike White was shot in Hawaii at the end of 2020, during the most difficult phase of the pandemic, and is set in an exclusive resort on the island. There, the story follows several hotel guests vacationing for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself.

See also: Zendaya took all the applause by consecrating herself as best dramatic actress

The main cast is made up of Murray Bartlettas Armond, the manager of the White Lotus complex, who is himself a recovering addict with 5 years of sobriety; Connie Brittonas Nicole Mossbacher, a CFO of a search engine and Mark’s wife; Jennifer Coolidgas Tanya McQuoid, a woman who has just lost her mother; Alexandra Daddarioas Rachel Patton, a journalist and newlywed to Shane; fred hechingeras Quinn Mossbacher, the son of Nicole and Mark; jake lacyas Shane Patton, a real estate agent and Rachel’s husband; Brittany O’Gradyas Paula, a friend of Olivia’s from college; Natasha Rothwellas Belinda Lindsey, the resort’s spa manager; sydney sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher, the daughter of Nicole and Mark; steve zahn, as Mark Mossbacher, Nicole’s husband dealing with a health issue; Y Molly Shannonas Kitty Patton, Shane’s mother.

After its premiere, in mid-2021, the social satire became one of the most chosen by the subscribers of the platform, which immediately renewed it for a new season to be called Sicily. “There are few meaningful brands left. But when I’m in a White Lotus store, it’s always a memorable experience. Always,” says Tanya McQuoid in the preview presented by HBO.

Beyond the continuity of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, it was learned that actors Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson will be incorporated. , Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò and Eleonora Romandini. (NA and The New.)