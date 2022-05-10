What is the white matter that makes up half of our brain (and how is it different from the gray matter)?

Christopher Filley

image source, Getty Images Caption, In many respects, the brain remains an enigma to science.

The human brain is a roughly 1.3kg organ that remains largely an enigma.

But most people have heard of the brain’s gray matter, which is necessary for cognitive functions like learning, remembering, and reasoning.

More specifically, the Gray matter refers to the regions of the brain where nerve cells are concentrated, known as neurons.

The region considered most important for cognition is the cerebral cortex, a thin layer of gray matter on the surface of the brain. But the other half of the brain, the white matter, is often overlooked.

The white matter it is found below the cortex and also in deeper regions of the brain. Wherever you are, the white matter connect the neurons within the gray matter with each other.

I am a professor of neurology and psychiatry and director of the Behavioral Neurology Section at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in the United States. My work involves the evaluation, treatment and research of older adults with dementia and younger people with traumatic brain injuries.

Discovering how these disorders affect the brain has motivated many years of study. I think understanding white matter is perhaps a key to understanding these disorders.

But until now, researchers have generally not given white matter the attention it deserves.

Trying to understand white matter

This lack of recognition is largely due to the difficulty of studying white matter.

image source, Getty Images Caption, White matter connects the neurons within the gray matter with each other.

Because it is located below the surface of the braineven the most high-tech images cannot easily show their details.

But recent findings, made possible by advances in brain imaging and autopsy examinations, are beginning to show researchers just how critical white matter is.

White matter is made up of billions of axons, which are like long cables that carry electrical signals.

Think of them as elongated tails that act as extensions of neurons. Axons connect neurons to each other at junctions called synapse. This is where communication between neurons takes place.

The axons come together in bundles, or tracts, that run throughout the brain.

Placed end to end, their combined length in a single human brain is approximately 137,000km.

Many axons are protected with myelin, a layer mostly made up of fat accelerates electrical signaling or communication between neurons up to 100 times.

This increased speed is crucial for all brain functions and is part of the reason Homo sapiens have such unique mental abilities.

While there is no doubt that our large brains are due to the addition of neurons throughout evolution, there has been a further increase in white matter throughout evolutionary time.

This little-known fact has profound implications. The increased volume of white matter, primarily from the myelin sheaths that surround axons, improves the efficiency of neurons in the gray matter to optimize brain function.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Many axons are protected with myelin, a mostly fatty layer that speeds up electrical signaling.

Imagine a nation of cities that function independently, but are not connected to other cities by roads, cables, the internet, or any other connection.

This scenario would be analogous to the brain without white matter. Higher functions such as language and memory are organized in networks in which gray matter regions are connected by white matter tracts.

The more extensive and efficient those connections are, the better the brain works.

white stuff and Alzheimer

Given its essential role in the connections between brain cells, damaged white matter can disrupt any aspect of cognitive or emotional function.

White matter pathology is present in many brain disorders and can be severe enough to cause dementia.

Damage to myelin is common in these disorders, and when the disease or injury is more severe, axons can also be damaged.

More than 30 years ago, my colleagues and I described this syndrome as white matter dementia. In this condition, the dysfunctional white matter no longer functions properly as a connector, which means that the gray matter cannot act together in a smooth and synchronous manner.

The brain, in essence, has disconnected from itself.

image source, Getty Images Caption, White matter damage can be critical in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain injury, Filley says

Equally important is the possibility that white matter dysfunction plays a role in many diseases currently thought to originate in gray matter.

Some of these diseases stubbornly defy understanding. For example, I suspect the white matter damage can be critical in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain injury.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia in older people. It can affect cognitive function and rob people of their very identity. There is no cure or effective treatment.

Since Alois Alzheimer’s observations in 1907 of gray matter proteins called amyloid and tau, neuroscientists have believed that the buildup of these proteins is the central problem behind Alzheimer’s disease.

However, many drugs that remove these proteins do not stop cognitive decline in patients.

Recent findings increasingly suggest that white matter damage, which precedes the buildup of those proteins, may be the real culprit.

As the brain ages, it often experiences a gradual loss of blood flow due to narrowing of the vessels that carry blood away from the heart. Less blood flow strongly impacts white matter.

Surprisingly, there is even evidence that hereditary forms of Alzheimer’s disease also exhibit early white matter abnormalities.

That means therapies aimed at maintaining blood flow to white matter may prove more effective than trying to dislodge protein.

A simple treatment that is likely to help is to control high blood pressure, as this can reduce the severity of white matter abnormalities.

white stuff and injury traumatic brain injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients, particularly those with moderate or severe injuries, may be disabled for life.

image source, Getty Images Caption, White matter damage may play a previously unknown critical role in several diseases that affect cognition.

One of the worst consequences of TBI is chronic traumatic encephalopathya brain disease that is believed to cause progressive and irreversible dementia.

In patients with TBI, the accumulation of tau protein in the gray matter is evident.

Researchers have long recognized that white matter damage is common in people who have sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Observations of the brains of people with repetitive traumatic brain injuries (football players and military veterans have been frequently studied) have shown that white matter damage is prominent and may precede the appearance of tangled proteins in gray matter. .

Among scientists, there is growing enthusiasm for the new interest in white matter. Researchers are now beginning to recognize that the traditional approach to studying gray matter has not produced the results they hoped for.

Learning more about the half of the brain known as white matter may help us for years to come find the answers needed to alleviate the suffering of millions.

*Christopher Filley is Professor of NeurologyScience and Psychiatry at the University of Colorado.