What is the worst fear that Zendaya has and showed it in the casting of “Dune”

Zendaya has become the young actress of the moment after her participation as “Rue” in the successful HBO Max series Euphoria for two seasons. But it is not the only project in which she has participated. Zendaya has borrowed her slow in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Space Jam: A New Legacy and dunes.

In “Dune” Zendaya gave life to Chani with Timothee Chalamet, who played Paul Atreides, but when he added, the actress went through an uncomfortable moment, because she apparently had to face one of her fears. What was it about?

What is Zendaya afraid of?

The actress Zendaya He takes great care of his image and therefore, during the audition for “Dune”, he had to face one of his worst fears: the possible bad breath caused by the extraction of a wisdom tooth. He thus remembered it for an interview with the magazine W.

Zendaya remembered being in the audition room with Timothee Chalamet and he was afraid that his partner would smell the possible dry breath that he had because of this dental procedure.

“I had just had my wisdom teeth removed. My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possibly dry breath.” Zendaya.

What happened during Zendaya’s audition for Dune?

As mortified as Zendaya was about having her wisdom tooth removed, her fears turned out to be unwarranted. Not only did the surgery go smoothly, but she landed her role in the major sci-fi movie.

It should be noted that although her character, Chani, was limited to Paul Atreides seeing her in his dreams and debuting near the end of the film, to Zendaya It was a big step in his acting career, since “dune” received critical acclaim and grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office. In addition, he is present in 10 Oscar 2022 nominations.

Will Zendaya be in Dune 2?

To the taste of his fans, Zendaya will be part of “Dune 2” since her character, Chani, will be quite important in Paul’s life, so you will see her a lot more.

It should be noted that Zendaya She is the third actress to portray Chani in live action, following Sean Young in the David Lynch film. Duna movie and Barbora Kodetová in the then Sci-Fi Channel Duna and Children of Dune miniseries.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on October 20, 2023.