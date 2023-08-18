What is the worst pain in the world?

In 2018, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service published a list of 20 physical conditions that are “disabling pain” because they prevent people who suffer from them from carrying out their daily activities.

Who hasn’t experienced physical pain?

According to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), pain is “an annoying and disturbing sensation that occurs in a part of the body due to internal or external causes”. Although talking about this topic is complicated because points such as scale or threshold are brought up for debate, the truth is that there is also pain. Those who suffer from these have been described as “the worst in the world”.

note, collected by newspaper Independent In 2020, it also considers conditions such as frozen shoulder. According to the MayoClinic Portal, it occurs when the connective tissue lining a joint becomes thick and tense, and pain limits range of motion.

endometriosis also appears, a problem of Health says the NHS, which affects 1 in 10 women worldwide, and which usually causes the experience General pain, pelvic pain, menstrual pain and pain during intercourse, as well as fertility problems.

Other, lesser-known pains include cluster headache, which is pain that affects one side of the head and may include watery eyes, twitching eyelids and nasal congestion, according to MedlinePlus. They point out that the attack, Lasts 15 minutes to 3 hoursOccurs daily or almost daily for weeks or months.

And then there’s trigeminal neuralgia. This situation, according to the IMSS, which obsessed with toothache, caused by vascular crossing of the superior cerebellar artery with the trigeminal nerve. It’s like a problem in the middle of the face A very high voltage electric shock that affects the eye, jaw and maxillary region. In the past, it was considered “the worst pain in the world”.

The 20 worst pains in the world, according to the NHS, in no particular order

Herpes cluster headaches frozen shoulder bone fracture complex limited pain syndrome myocardial infarction herniated disc sickle cell anemia Arthritis migraine sciatica Kidney stone calculus trigeminal neuralgia acute pancreatitis drop endometriosis stomach ulcer fibromyalgia post operative pain

