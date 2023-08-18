what is their specialty and what nail art designs are popular on instagram

forever in the universe beautyTo be clear about all the words present in fashion, a little study is necessary. In terms of nails it is essential to know which shapes are the most Top of the moment. Beyond the usual square nails, dagger (characterized by a pointed shape) or almond-shaped (rounded and with a very soft and slightly angular tip) are the ones that are currently conquering social networks.

To the previous list we add a nail style that pays tribute to the historical classical dance ballet, Unlike their peers, dancing nails boast a broad base and narrow, slightly pointed sides, main opposition to dagger Or almond-shaped is that the tip is straight, away from the marked tip or rounded silhouette.

By the way, let’s remember what a ballerina manicure is aka “coffin” (an obvious allusion towards the distinctive shape of the box, usually made of wood, where a dead body is placed for burial).

Ballerina nails defend themselves with considerable length, as their distinctive shape requires a certain distance to pull off. In many cases, beauty lover who likes this manicure Choose a Gel or Acrylic VersionOptions that allow you to work with extensions on natural nails, lengthen them, create a different shape and strengthen weak nails.

nail shape no nail artyou can brag Some ballerina nails with the design you like the most, This season they are wearing glitter nails (glitter nails made fashionable by Hailey Bieber), dotted nails (One pointed nail, or several, that couldn’t be easier to create at home) or two-tone nails in neon tones, but there are so many samples of great designs on Instagram that it’s hard to put them all together.

dancing nails we love most on instagram

After diving into the depths of IG, we’ve rounded up a selection of nail art designs that all have one thing in common: some ballerina nails as the basis for playing. That way, you can easily imagine how she’d want a similar version on your nails.