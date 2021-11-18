what is there and what is missing

Like any modification that has arrived as a result of the decree law (therefore immediately in force without a transitional period that allows an accurate study), even those referred to in the Decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157 (Anti-fraud decree) have begun to talk and block companies and professionals in search of certainties.

Facade bonus: what it is and what is expected

Without considering the possible time extension with a decrease in the tax rate provided (most likely) by the next Budget Law, today we will focus on the facades bonus. That is, on the 90% tax deduction provided for by art. 1, paragraphs 219-224 of the Law of 27 December 2019, n. 160 for interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external façade of existing buildings (including those for cleaning or painting only) located in zone A (historic centers) or B (parts already urbanized, even if partially built).

A bonus that has now come to an end, given that its time horizon will end on December 31, 2021. As mentioned, however, an extension to 2022 with a reduced rate of 60% is expected. But, for this, we will have to wait for the publication in the Official Gazette of the Budget Law 2022.

Facade bonus: the obligations

One of the main characteristics of this deduction, which ended up in the eye of the viewfinder of the television program Le Iene, concerns the absence of spending limits and price lists on which to anchor the metric calculations. In the superbonus, for example, the certification of a qualified technician was immediately foreseen who, in addition to verifying the various minimum requirements, also asserts compliance with the maximum costs by type of intervention on the basis of the regional price lists or those published by the private publishing house DEI.

In the bonus, on the other hand, up to the publication in the Official Gazette of Law Decree no. 157/2021, no checks had been foreseen on expenses.

Bonus face: what changes after the anti-fraud decree

Although some authoritative sources have admitted that for the bonus do nothing has changed, as always I will try to reconstruct the changes, sticking to what the norm says.

And as regards the bonus on facades, as well as all the tax deductions indicated in paragraph 2 of art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree), the anti-fraud decree added to art. 121 paragraph 1-ter which provides:

For the expenses related to the interventions listed in paragraph 2, in case of option referred to in paragraph 1:

a) the taxpayer requests the approval of the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction for the interventions referred to in this article. The compliance visa is issued pursuant to article 35 of the legislative decree 9 July 1997, n. 241, by the subjects indicated in letters a) and b) of paragraph 3 of article 3 of the regulation laying down procedures for the presentation of returns relating to income taxes, the regional tax on productive activities and the value added tax referred to in decree of the President of the Republic of 22 July 1998, n. 322, and by the persons in charge of tax assistance of the centers set up by the subjects referred to in article 32 of the aforementioned legislative decree no. 241 of 1997;

b) the qualified technicians certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred in accordance with the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13-bis.

This means that even for the bonus you will need to:

apply for a compliance visa;

have the appropriateness of expenses certified by a qualified technician.

Facade bonus and anti-fraud decree: certification of congruity

While we do not have any problems on the compliance visa because the qualified parties already know how to do it, some more consideration deserves the asseveration of cost adequacy.

The standard states that this must be carried out by the qualified technician according to the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13-bis (also modified by the anti-fraud decree) which states:

13-bis. The certification referred to in paragraph 13, letters a) and b), of this article is issued at the end of the works or for each state of progress of the works on the basis of the conditions and within the limits of article 121. The certification issued by the qualified technician certifies the technical requirements on the basis of the project and the actual implementation. For the purposes of certifying the adequacy of expenses, reference is made to the price lists identified by the decree referred to in paragraph 13, letter a),

as well as the maximum values ​​established, for certain categories of goods, by decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition. Pending the adoption of the aforementioned decrees, the appropriateness of expenses is determined by referring to the prices reported in the price lists prepared by the regions and autonomous provinces, to the official price lists or to the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, in defect, at current market prices based on the place of execution of the interventions.

Basically, the asseveration of the congruity of the costs is made by taking as a reference the same price lists established for the eco-bonus (regional and DEI price lists) with the addition of a new price list that will be published by decree of the Minister of ecological transition, for certain categories of goods.

Facade bonus and anti-fraud decree: what’s missing

You could say “where is the problem?”. Very simple, for the sismabonus the verification of the congruity of the costs is inserted in the model contained in the DM n. 58/2017 as per the latest amendment from Ministerial Decree no. 329/2020. In the same way, for the eco-bonus, the asseveration model contained in the Ministerial Decree 06/08/2020 is used, which includes the part of the asseveration of cost adequacy.

What about the facades bonus? At the moment the only one is a certified report by a technician, but I hypothesize that an ad hoc form may arrive for all those deductions that do not provide for energy saving or reduction of the seismic risk.

Facade bonus and anti-fraud decree: interventions beyond 31 December 2021

I left the most important problem at the end and concerns the interventions between 2021 and 2022.

The Revenue Agency and the MEF have recently intervened on this issue, admitting the possibility of using the facades bonus, opting for the discount on the invoice (but the same thing applies to the transfer of credit), in the case of payment of 10% of the total amount of the works even if they were completed after 31 December 2021.

As long as the verification of the adequacy of the expenditure was not foreseen, no problem. The taxpayer who wanted to sell 90% of the amount or the company that, having made the discount on the invoice, wanted to sell it further to a credit institution, could do so without any problem, then communicating to the Revenue Agency the choice of option by March 16 of the following year.

Now everything changes. With the anti-fraud decree and with the new congruity asseveration necessary to use the alternative options, a big problem arises: how can the technician assert the congruity of an expense for an intervention that has not yet been completed?

One could reply that it will be able to do so at the end of the work. But if the intervention ends, for example, on January 30, 2022, up to that date and in the absence of the adequacy of the expenditure, the company will not be able to sell 90% (which it discounted on the invoice), with obvious liquidity problems. Big problem!

These are just my reflections and, as always, any comment useful to open a dialogue is yours. If you want to write to me at redazione@lavoripubblici.it or through the LavoriPubblici.it Facebook page, I’ll be happy to read what you think.