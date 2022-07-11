what is this disease that affected Justin Bieber?
“This eye can’t blink, I can’t smile on this side or move this nostril”. In a pretty impressive Instagram video, singer Justin Bieber showed up with paralysis in the right side of his face, leading him to cancel a series of concerts. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt,” he explains. This health concern forced him to cancel the dates of his tour.
Chickenpox reactivation
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a reactivation of the varicella zoster virus in the facial nerve near an ear. In fact, when we develop chickenpox, the virus still lives in our nerve ganglia and can reactivate.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is then manifested by facial paralysis, but also by an eruption of blisters on, in and around an ear.
Other symptoms may occur such as ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo…
What are the risk factors?
As you have understood, this syndrome can occur in anyone who has had chickenpox, even if it is more common in people over 60 years old. Know that it is not contagious. On the other hand, it can cause chickenpox in people who have never had the disease or who have not been vaccinated.
What complications?
If left untreated, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause permanent hearing loss, lasting facial weakness, eye damage (with difficulty closing the eyelid). Another possible complication is postherpetic neuralgia. In fact, when the nerve fibers are affected, the messages sent become confused, causing pain that can last long after the other symptoms have disappeared.
Fortunately, proper antiviral treatment reduces risk and alleviates symptoms. Facial rehabilitation will also help the patient recover.