what is this disease that affected Justin Bieber?

“This eye can’t blink, I can’t smile on this side or move this nostril”. In a pretty impressive Instagram video, singer Justin Bieber showed up with paralysis in the right side of his face, leading him to cancel a series of concerts. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt,” he explains. This health concern forced him to cancel the dates of his tour.

Chickenpox reactivation

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a reactivation of the varicella zoster virus in the facial nerve near an ear. In fact, when we develop chickenpox, the virus still lives in our nerve ganglia and can reactivate.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is then manifested by facial paralysis, but also by an eruption of blisters on, in and around an ear.

Other symptoms may occur such as ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo…