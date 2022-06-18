Boho style is back: what is this fashion trend and how is it used? Photo: Getty Images

The suede, moccasins, wide shirts with patterns and prints, leather, tank tops with fringes, crochet tops, loose floral dresses, wide belts, quartz, flowers, free hairstyles, braids with embellishments or jean shorts are just some of the examples of Boho fashion that we may remember from other times when various celebrities gave it prominence.

It was several years ago, in 2005, when Sienna Miller, Kate Moss or Mischa Barton They were the main models of this fashion that renews the principles of hippieism and gives it a more chic touch.

Or Mary-Kate Olsen and Mischa Barton in 2008.

Kate Moss with her boho hairstyle at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee

Moss is one of the best representatives of the style, whatever the time. She recently appeared celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee on a bus alongside Charlotte Tilbury and Patsy Kensit, all with braids, flower dresses and boho details. Moss, especially, appeared in a boho hairstyle that is very much in keeping with the latest catwalk trends.

The spectacular supermodel appeared with a jacket inspired by the English flag and with a very boho chic quartz hanging around her neck. In her hairstyle she put a red flower brooch, a stone bracelet and burnt yellow sunglasses to match the hippie style. It is a very easy fashion to imitate if you are looking to do it, you can try following the steps of the Moss hairstyle to start.

What does boho bring again in 2022?

First of all, suggests Vogue, you have to know that it is not the same as in other years. This is her version ornate and refined, this revival of boho fashion is “highly polished”, unlike her first time. This time, it may be because of the number of referrals available on social media and TikTok, but this time the fashion in the streets is less experimental, and more orderly and clean. The same Y2K perfect hair and makeup guidelines are used.

This return of boho 2.0 has some different characteristics, and new protagonists still like Sienna Miller, but also Olivia Wilde and Gigi Hadid. They revive fashion with plaid and pleated tank tops, as well as scarves combined with other garments.

The catwalks bring an air of the past, for example, those of Alberta Ferretti where macramé dresses with fringes were presented, as well as hats, patterns and long skirts.

Altuzarra, in which Gigi Hadid modeled several tie-dye garments, as well as prints and earth colors.

Chloein which the braids and sea shells They were the protagonists.

Accessories are also very fashionable: searches for scarves to tie in the necklace, long shell earrings, and toe rings They have increased by 49% according to data from Daniel Christopher Jewelery to Vogue during the last three months.

Knitted dresses and tops also from Chloe:

