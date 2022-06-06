what is this muscular action film, which is a hit on Netflix?

“Interceptors”

Exit : June 3, 2022, on Netflix

Gender : Stock

Duration : 1h36min

Native country : Australia, United States

Realized by : Matthew Reilly

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane

Official Synopsis: The last operational officer on an isolated missile defense base, she is fighting the fight of her life against terrorists who are pointing 16 stolen nuclear warheads at the United States.

Our summary: After rolling mechanics in the “Fast and Furious” saga, where she played the policewoman Elena Neves, and partner of Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky returns in the main role of “Inceptor”. She embodies a badass heroine, quite convincing in her role as a determined woman and alone against all. Within the army first, since she was transferred to an inglorious position, sanctioned for having revealed the sexual assaults committed by a superior, but also in the face of the terrorists whom she must face alone. The latter, led by an uninspired Luke Bracey and a sad cliché. Despite some entertaining, albeit implausible, action scenes, the plot is too predictable to be gripping. You will therefore have understood that we did not really love the film, but hey, it still has the merit of passing the time…

Editor’s note: 2/5

You will like also : “Salt”, “Tyler Rake” “The Old Guard”

