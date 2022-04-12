What is this programming language and what is it for?

we will explain What is the Solidity programming language and what is it for?which differs from other common ones because it has a specific relationship with the so-called smart contracts. Therefore, we are also going to explain what these are and what they are for, so that you have a basic understanding of everything.

As this is Xataka Basics, we are going to try to get away as much as possible from technicalities, and we are going to try to focus on anyone who has little knowledge to understand everything. We’ll start by telling you what are smart contractsand when you know it, it will be easier to talk to you about Solidity.

First, what are smart contracts

To understand what Solidity is, you first have to understand what are smart contracts either smart contracts. It is a contract concept that began to be discussed in the 90s, but it was not until the arrival of cryptocurrencies and their block chain technology or blockchainthat the appropriate technology has been available to carry them out.

Smart contracts are a kind of special program that is stored on the blockchain, which is a neutral territory outside of any servers. No pieces of code define agreements between multiple parties without any intermediary. For example, they can be used to instantly make micropayments when the conditions for which they were signed are met.

These smart contracts can be used in a wide variety of scenarios. They are used to carry out simple transactions with a series of requirements that are verifiable by the network, either within the blockchain itself or outside of it using APIs. In general, these contracts are usually based on the Ethereum network.

This can be used with all kinds of financial products, from funds to call options or many others. For example, you can think of a way to manage aspects such as the copyright of an image bank. Every time an image is used in any medium, it will be detected and the author will be paid.

You can also do things like microinsurance that pays farmers depending on certain aspects as the rainfall data collected over a period of time.

What is Solidity?

Solidity is a programming language. But it is not designed to create normal programs, rather it is a language specifically created to program smart contracts. Its syntax is based on ECMAScript, and similar to other languages ​​such as JavaScript and C, but with the difference of implementing strong typing when declaring the type of variables and arguments. This is so to guarantee the rigor of the contract.

This language is capable of compiling the contracts that are created in the code of the Ethereum network, and linking them to it. Solidity was created in 2014 by different contributors to the Ethereum Project. Specifically, it is a language built to run on Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVM) that work on the Ethereum blockchain.

Another thing to keep in mind is that smart contracts can be programmed locally, directly on your computer, and then you can deploy them over the Ethereum network for them to be hosted in a decentralized manner. Come on, the contract is not on a server, but replicated and maintained throughout the block chain computer network, so no one has direct control over it.

Furthermore, due to the similarity between the Ethereum blockchain and similar ones such as Polygon or Binance, Solidity can also be implemented on other networks in a way that their operation remains predictable. Your compiler will parse the contract code at runtime to verify that we are trying to perform the proper operation with the proper value type.

To start programming with Solidity there are several programs. However, one of the most recommended is Remix IDE, which our friends at Genbeta have already told us about. It is a browser-based development environment, from which you can write, compile and deploy smart contracts.

It’s a free tool, and being browser-based means you don’t need to download anything to start using it. Its operation is relatively simple, although you will always need to have programming skills and know the mechanics of how this type of contract works.