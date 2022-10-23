What is this therapy and what is it used for?

The transpersonal psychology it is a field of study and practice in psychology with a long history, no matter how novel the term may sound. It was first used in 1902, when the American psychologist William James explored various spiritual and religious experiences of different people individually.

From that moment on, the concept of transpersonal psychology evolved to analyze the most complementary aspects in the development of the human being and the implication of spirituality in this process. This discipline contemplates facets such as near-death experiences, trances, inner knowledge or the affective bond with other people.

Formally, this branch of psychology rose in the 60’s when a group of experts decided to explore these sensations or experiences of people that had not yet been extensively analyzed from the perspective of psychiatry or psychology.

Everything that involved spiritual connection or a state of trance began to be observed with a magnifying glass by them, with the intention of understanding these processes. It was Stanislav Grof, Anthony Sutich, Miles Vich, Abraham Maslow, among others, who took this field of study to the next level.

The levels of consciousness development in transpersonal psychology

One of the greatest experts on transpersonal psychology and its functions was ken wilber, an American who determined the three levels of consciousness development that are studied and used in this discipline. They are the following:

The prepersonal level . When there is no personality or consciousness yet, a stage when people are still babies.

. When there is no personality or consciousness yet, a stage when people are still babies. the personal level . When the person is aware of himself and his own thoughts against that of third parties.

. When the person is aware of himself and his own thoughts against that of third parties. The transpersonal level. A level that is reached after a process of spiritual, mental and personal work. At this stage a global social conscience is acquired.

Transpersonal psychology and its functions

Transpersonal psychology has functions diverse when put into practice in the therapeutic field. Generally, it accompanies people to a deeper understanding of themselves and their surroundings.

development of potential

By enhancing personal identity and gaining greater knowledge of oneself, it is possible to develop the full potential of the individual through transpersonal psychology therapy.

Wellness and mental health

People with better self-awareness can achieve a higher well-being index and improve their mental health. It is because they will be more aware of their weaknesses and strengths, they will also be more qualified to recognize their own emotions and manage them.

personal and social skills

As a consequence of a prosperous transpersonal psychology therapy, skills such as empathy, emotional management, interaction in society and mental tranquility are improved.

ego work

In a primary stage, therapy in this discipline has the function of working with the ego and its patterns. It helps to accept personal crises and to evolve from a much higher particular knowledge. Thanks to this, thought and behavior can be reprogrammed to be more functional and effective.

