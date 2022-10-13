What is this trend of tops that are only held by one or two buttons on the chest?

When designer Jacquemus paraded this hybrid between a bra and a cardigan, the revolution was immediate. And it’s not just because supermodels Kendall Jenner and Mica Arganaraz are the ones to show off these pieces. New, bold, sexy, these tops only fastened by a button or a pin however, can they be worn off the podium? Fashionistas quickly decided yes! Whether they’re made to be worn as is without a bra underneath or they’re classic cardigans that close with a single button, you see these tops all over the street and on red carpets. Last celebrity to have adopted the trend: Florence Pugh. Also at Valentino, the star appeared at Paris Fashion Week in the brand’s see-through top tied with a thread. On her Instagram caption, she wrote “Trust the button” (“Trust the button”). The proof that the trend is not ready to be forgotten.

Can we really adopt these one-button tops on the street?

While transparency is an indisputable back-to-school trend, revealing part of your chest with a top with a light tie seems like a no-brainer style. If you are not as daring or comfortable as an influencer (who sometimes puts on clothes just to take a picture of them), the good option is to bet on a wool cardigan that you attach only by the button from the top. Both cozy and delicately feminine, this look can be done with most winter wardrobes. For a sexier version to adopt in the evening, you can use brooch or safety pin to attach both sides of a jacket or blazer. The goal? Reveal the curve of your chest or the romantic lace of well-chosen lingerie. Finally, for those who have the budget (or who have sold all their old things on Vinted), going shopping at Jacquemus remains a stylish solution! It’s up to you sexiest top from the moment !