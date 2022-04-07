what is this year’s theme and many more details

We are almost a month away from the most awaited event by lovers of fashionWell, if you look at any calendar, May is just around the corner and with this the only thing we hope for is that the long-awaited “first Monday of May” arrives.

Although during these two years the pandemic deprived us of the deployment of this Red carpet on the date it had to be, for this 2022the event organized by Anna Wintour for the benefit of one of the hottest museums in New York, it returns loaded with celebrities, fashion and some presenters that you really cannot miss.

As we are counting down the days until May and April pass too quickly, here we tell you everything you need to know and were afraid to ask about the Met Galaso pay attention, since you can get more than one surprise in this edition of the most fashionable night of the year.



Photo: Instagram @metmuseum

What is the theme of this year’s MET Gala?

If you are a lover of fashion of red bone, it is better that you go asking for a permit in your work or that you release your agenda, because in this 2022 returns on the first Monday of May, so the date you must remember and mark on the calendar is: May 02.

For this date, the staircase of the Metropolitan Art Museum will be filled with a long Red carpet where the central theme of the new show is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. Said theme is the continuation of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, since some time ago it was announced that these two exhibitions would be in two parts and, therefore, the most ambitious that the venue has shown.



Photo: Instagram @metcostumeinstitute

Landing a bit on this year’s theme, Max Hollein, executive director of the Metropolitan Art Museumstated in a press release the following: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion lands in two parts the way in which fashion reflects the evolution of the notions of identity in the United States. Looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of the fashion in the historical aspects of American life.

The press release that spread the Metropolitan Art Museum explains that the exhibition will investigate tailors, dressmakers and designers who have sadly been forgotten in American history and that with this exhibition they will have the recognition they deserve.

This exhibition will present pieces of men and women dating from the 18th century to the present day, in vignettes installed in rooms from selected periods. According to Vogue Spain, those moments where the american fashion highlighted in the dress history and there is a recreation of the Battle of Versailles in 1973, a moment where the fashion American and French came face to face with their ways of seeing the design of women’s clothing.

The theme of the red carpet and its presenters

Explained the subject of the sample that the MET will be exhibited until September 2022, it is time to talk about the event that continues to steal the sleep of lovers of the fashion and that is the macro parade of celebrities on the steps of the MET.

For this year the concept of the met red carpet is “Gilded Glamor”, which refers to a time in the history of the United States where the fashion of the upper echelons of American society was quite opulent.

According to the Spanish edition of Vogue, this is a rather ironic term used by the author Mark Twain in his work “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today”. Twain’s work is a satire on the greed and corruption that society experienced, in addition, it explains in detail the reflection of the new fortunes amassed thanks to means such as the railway, the gold rush and describes a lifestyle where appearances They are the only thing that matter.

Another important fact is that this dress code was communicated by the editor of the New York Times, Vanessa Friedman, in a tweet where she gave us the names of the people in charge of being the presenters of the “fashion Super Bowl”.

The 2022 edition of the Met Gala will have the actress Blake Lively that together with his partner Ryan Reynolds will be responsible for being the main drivers of the charity gala. In addition, the Instagram profile of the Met Costume Institute posted a video confirming that, in addition, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-host the gala.

Although we are very excited about the fact that we will see someone of Latin origin like Lin-Manuel Miranda being one of the hosts, we look forward to the dress that he will wear. Blake Livelybecause in the last two editions of this gala we did not see Lively walk on the stairs of the MET.

