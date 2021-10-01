What is Tom Hanks’ new science fiction film about?

“Finch” is the story of an unlikely trio in a world devastated by a solar cataclysm

, this is the title of the film, should have been released in theaters in August distributed by Universal, then Apple decided to buy the rights to make it available on its schedule. At the moment, the release date of the film is not yet known, but it is speculated that it may be released at the end of 2021.

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, while the man tries to ensure that his beloved four-legged companion is cared for even after his death. Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world a wasteland. Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He created a robot (played by Get Out’s Caleb Landry Jones) to look after Goodyear when he can’t do it anymore. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into the desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

Finch It was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, a director whose name is unknown to most, but behind the camera in the HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones. It was he who directed the famous episode “Battle of the Bastards”. Craig Luck wrote the script with Ivor Powell, associate producer of Blade Runner and Alien. The cast besides Hanks also includes Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley and Skeet Ulrich.