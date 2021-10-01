News

What is Tom Hanks’ new science fiction film about?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“Finch” is the story of an unlikely trio in a world devastated by a solar cataclysm

Tom Hanks he will soon be the protagonist of a sci-fi drama film.

Finch, this is the title of the film, should have been released in theaters in August distributed by Universal, then Apple decided to buy the rights to make it available on its schedule. At the moment, the release date of the film is not yet known, but it is speculated that it may be released at the end of 2021.

Loading...
Advertisements

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, while the man tries to ensure that his beloved four-legged companion is cared for even after his death. Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world a wasteland. Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He created a robot (played by Get Out’s Caleb Landry Jones) to look after Goodyear when he can’t do it anymore. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into the desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

Finch It was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, a director whose name is unknown to most, but behind the camera in the HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones. It was he who directed the famous episode “Battle of the Bastards”. Craig Luck wrote the script with Ivor Powell, associate producer of Blade Runner and Alien. The cast besides Hanks also includes Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley and Skeet Ulrich.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

777
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
635
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
592
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
588
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
587
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
585
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
578
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
569
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
567
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top