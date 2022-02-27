What is transverse myelitis, a possible side effect of covid vaccines?

The adverse reactions to janssen vaccines and AstraZeneca have been extended a month ago by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), which has included as a new side effect the transverse myelitis. In addition, the Aemps has also subsequently incorporated paresthesia as a reaction to the Moderna vaccine.

What is transverse myelitis?

The transverse myelitis is an inflammation of both sides of a section of the spinal cord. It is a neurological disorder that damages the insulating material that covers nerve cell fibers (myelin).

main symptoms

There are signs that may indicate the appearance of transverse myelitis. Among the most common symptoms are the following:

Tingling in the legs or arms.

loss of sensitivity

Loss of strength in arms or legs.

Pain in the back side of the back.

Problems with bladder or bowel sphincter control.

Fever.

Transverse myelitis cases with AstraZeneca

The Aemps report indicates that, according to the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency, a causal relationship of transverse myelitis after the administration of this vaccine cannot be ruled out, although the number of identified cases is very low.

In Spain, until last January 9, it has been registered a single report that meets the diagnostic criteria for transverse myelitis after receiving the vaccine. The patient was in recovery at the time of notification. Until that date, about 9.8 million doses had been administered.

Janssen Vaccine Reactions

As with Astrazeneca, the Aemps also reports that a causal relationship of transverse myelitis cannot be ruled out after the administration of the Janssen vaccine and, in fact, no case has been reported in Spain to date. Two million doses of this vaccine have been inoculated.