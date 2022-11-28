Entertainment

What is trichotillomania and what are its effects?

During the last years several celebrities, like olivia munn, sara sampaio either Amy Schumer, have talked about their fight against trichotillomaniaeither trichomoniasiswhich has caused a wave of interest in this little known condition. East hair pulling disorderconsists of repeatedly pulling out the hair of the scalpthe expensive or the Body, and can cause considerable distress to sufferers. That is why it is important to know what is this disease?, how it manifests and the treatments existing.

What causes trichotillomania?

Contrary to what some people may believe, trichotillomania is not considered a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Contrary to what some people may believe, trichotillomania is unlikely to be caused by a unresolved trauma and is not considered a way of deliberate self harm. Nor is it a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), as OCD medications do not appear to be effective in treating trichomoniasis. That being said, this disorder is classified as “Obsessive-compulsive and related disorders” in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which is the recognized classification model for psychiatric conditions. However, the exact way in which the so-called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRB) differ from OCD is something scientists are still trying to figure out.

