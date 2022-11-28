What is trichotillomania and what are its effects?

During the last years several celebrities, like olivia munn, sara sampaio either Amy Schumer, have talked about their fight against trichotillomaniaeither trichomoniasiswhich has caused a wave of interest in this little known condition. East hair pulling disorderconsists of repeatedly pulling out the hair of the scalpthe expensive or the Body, and can cause considerable distress to sufferers. That is why it is important to know what is this disease?, how it manifests and the treatments existing.

What causes trichotillomania?

Contrary to what some people may believe, trichotillomania is not considered a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

Contrary to what some people may believe, trichotillomania is unlikely to be caused by a unresolved trauma and is not considered a way of deliberate self harm. Nor is it a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), as OCD medications do not appear to be effective in treating trichomoniasis. That being said, this disorder is classified as “Obsessive-compulsive and related disorders” in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which is the recognized classification model for psychiatric conditions. However, the exact way in which the so-called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRB) differ from OCD is something scientists are still trying to figure out.

Unfortunately, research on this topic still has a long way to go, and trichotillomania most likely arises from the complex interaction of numerous genetic and environmental factors. In 2006the researchers found that about 5% of cases can be attributed to a mutation in a gene called SLITKR1which is involved in the formation of neural connections. Other studies have shown that trichotillomania is more likely to occur in identical twins than in non-identical twins, providing more evidence for a genetic component. However, the full range of factors contributing to the disorder has yet to be determined.

How does trichotillomania manifest itself?

For many people with trichotillomania, hair pulling occurs automatically and unconsciously while doing other activities, such as watching movies or reading. PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

Along with disorder To bite nails Y excoriation (skin picking), trichotillomania is among the most common of the BFRB. These compulsive grooming behaviors usually begin in the childhood and are equally common in boys and girls, although women account for about 80 to 90% of cases of trichotillomania in Adults.

For many of those who suffer from this condition, pull hair it happens in a way automatic and unconscious while doing other activities, such as watching movies or reading. In other cases, the behavior is more intentional and sometimes involves deliberate use of tweezers to pull out hair while standing in front of a mirror. This practice can be triggered by a wide range of stimuli, including stress, anxiety, boredom or physical sensations like itch either pain.

While some patients focus primarily on hair on the headothers may focus on the eyebrowsthe tabs or the body hair. In most cases, trichotillomania manifests as a chronic condition that persists for many years, although people can go through more or less intense phases. Often the consequences can be devastating, leaving patients feeling isolated Y ashamed due to its appearance and a general lack of comprehension about his condition.

Are there treatments for trichotillomania?

In a 2009 study involving 50 people with trichotillomania, 56% showed a significant reduction in hair pulling after 12 weeks of daily treatment with N-acetylcysteine. PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

At present, there are no medicines either therapies for trichotillomania approved by the Food and Drug AdministrationFDA for its acronym in English, although some treatments have shown promise. Medications that target neurotransmitters of serotonin, dopamine Y glutamate have had promising results, and while the antidepressants Like the selective inhibitors of serotonin reuptake have shown limited utility, there are others that may have great potential. For example, a amino acid called N-acetylcysteinewhich helps modulate the glutamatehas been used to effectively treat trichotillomania in some people.

In a study of 2009 which involved 50 persons with the condition, the 56% showed a reduction significant in hair pulling after 12 weeks of daily treatment with N-acetylcysteine. However, in general, a type of cognitive behavioral therapy, called habit reversal training, appears to be the most effective of the currently available treatments. This approach is designed to help people identify the triggers for this habit and learn to replace it with another activity, such as squeezing a stress ball. However, many people with trichotillomania feel too embarrassed either misunderstood to seek treatment in the first place, which is why it is so important raise awareness about the condition.