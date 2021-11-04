what is true in this statement

Corn is a staple food in the diet of many peoples. In this article we go to the discovery of everything you need to know to integrate it into your diet. Many people, in fact, are convinced that corn makes you fat, but is this really the case? Let’s try to clarify.

The corn, whether in the form of grain, flour or cob, it is an excellent source of carbohydrates and provides the energy needed to face our days. Many, however, believe that it, due to the high caloric intake, make you fat. However, corn, just like all foods, when included in a balanced diet is absolutely no weight gain. Are you curious what other foods hide sugars? Watch the video!

Is it true that corn makes you fat? Let’s dispel a myth

Corn is a food that comes from a plant of the Graminaceae family and is considered a full-fledged cereal. Used by different cultures for millennia, it does not contain gluten and can be included in one’s diet without particular limitations, as long as the right quantities are respected. In fact, corn is rich in carbohydrates and therefore provides a good reserve of energy. Like all foods, it is not the type itself that makes you fat, but the portion you eat: corn can therefore be inserted without problems even in a diet aimed at losing weight.

Being one starchy vegetables, that is, rich in starch (just like potatoes), corn was wrongly considered a food to be banned from one’s diet as it is excessively caloric. It contains 14 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams but is rich in dietary fiber (20 grams for a 100 gr.). Additionally, corn provides a good amount of potassium (287 mg per 100 grams), low sodium (35 mg per 100 grams) and a decent dose of iron (2.4 mg per 100 g).

As for calories, that in grains or flour (such as polenta) provides some 350 every 100 grams, while a can of drained corn only 75 per 100 grams, of which nearly 71% consisted of carbohydrates.

Properties and benefits of corn

Corn is used in many preparations, from polenta to pasta, passing through flour (with which they even make cous cous, crackers, and desserts) and popcorn, however there is also corn oil, used in the kitchen to fry foods and derived from grains corn on the cob. The benefits of integrating this food into our diet are numerous for health: corn, in fact, is low in protein but rich in carbohydrates and vitamins A, B and E. Here are its main properties:

is rich in dietary fiber . Corn contains a good amount of fiber, therefore it helps to have a certain intestinal regularity and also helps to lose weight.

. Corn contains a good amount of fiber, therefore it helps to have a certain intestinal regularity and also helps to lose weight. contains substances beneficial for our health such as anthocyanin, phytic acid, ferulic acid, zeaxanthin and lutein.

helps keep diabetes under control because it provides people with energy without excessively increasing blood sugar levels

Better fresh corn or canned corn?

Fresh corn differs from canned corn in many ways, starting with nutritional values. The canned corn contains more sugar and provides, in general, from 70 to 90 calories per 100 grams, while the other substances present are around:

10-11 grams of carbohydrates, of which 5-6 gr. of sugars

2 gr. of fat

3 gr. of protein

3-4 gr. of fibers

That fresh, however, despite being very rich in starch, it is quite another thing because it can be used as a base to prepare numerous recipes. The corn contributes to our well-being and you can eat it regularly as it is rich in nutrients and vitamins. In the kitchen it is a real wild card with excellent nutritional values.