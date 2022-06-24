What is ‘Value of Law’ about? This is the Coen movie









Great classics of modern cinema have come out of his imagination. Joel and Ethan Coen form one of the most fruitful and successful duos of the seventh art, the minds behind Fargo either No country for old men. There are many genres that they have played throughout their decades of career, from the thriller to the comedy, passing through the western. It is precisely this genre in which it shines Value of law, one of his most acclaimed films. Proof of this are the ten nominations who received the tape at Oscar awardsincluding the best film.

looking for revenge The revenge is the driving force behind the duo’s history, one of their many works together after films like the big lebowski either burn after reading. a very young hailee steinfeld puts himself in the shoes of Mattie Ross, a 14-year-old girl looking for avenge his father’s death at the hands of Tom Chaneywho plays Josh Brolin. to find the killer hire the bailiff Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn, whom he brings to life Jeff Bridges. Nominated for 10 Oscars, including best film, direction and leading actor, ¿Valor De Ley (True Grit)¿, is a new version of a novel by Charles Portis that was already made into a film in the late 1960s by Henry Hathaway starring John Wayne (who won his only Oscar). Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Brolin star in the new film, directed by the Coen Brothers and produced by Spielberg. Far from letting him undertake the search alone, Mattie Ross decides to accompany him on this arduous task. Next to him walks LaBoeuf, a Texas Ranger played by Matt Damon who is also after Tom Chaney, albeit for a different reason. Together they embark on the adventure of find tom chaney.