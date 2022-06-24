What is ‘Value of Law’ about? This is the Coen movie
Great classics of modern cinema have come out of his imagination. Joel and Ethan Coen form one of the most fruitful and successful duos of the seventh art, the minds behind Fargo either No country for old men. There are many genres that they have played throughout their decades of career, from the thriller to the comedy, passing through the western. It is precisely this genre in which it shines Value of law, one of his most acclaimed films. Proof of this are the ten nominations who received the tape at Oscar awardsincluding the best film.
looking for revenge
The revenge is the driving force behind the duo’s history, one of their many works together after films like the big lebowski either burn after reading. a very young hailee steinfeld puts himself in the shoes of Mattie Ross, a 14-year-old girl looking for avenge his father’s death at the hands of Tom Chaneywho plays Josh Brolin. to find the killer hire the bailiff Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn, whom he brings to life Jeff Bridges.
Far from letting him undertake the search alone, Mattie Ross decides to accompany him on this arduous task. Next to him walks LaBoeuf, a Texas Ranger played by Matt Damon who is also after Tom Chaney, albeit for a different reason. Together they embark on the adventure of find tom chaney.
Second version of the same novel
The Coen Brothers adapt this time the novel Value of lawby Charles Portis, after the first version in which he starred John Wayne in 1969. That film gave the actor his only Oscarafter his unsuccessful nominations for bloody sands as an actor and The Alamo as producer. Such was the success of that first version of Value of law that a sequel, The rifle and the Bibleled by John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn.
The Coens’ film, however, fell short of translating its success into Academy Awards. Even though it was the second film with the most Oscar nominations in 2011 -a list that included the categories of best film, leading actor, supporting actress, photography, direction and adapted screenplay-, ended the night leaving of emptinesssurpassed by The king’s speech.
Among his successes, however, is introduce Hailee Steinfeld, who gave life to Mattie Ross. This was his first film rolewhich would be followed by titles such as Begin Again, Striking the Note: Even Higher either At the edge of seventeen. That without forgetting television, in which we have seen her bring to life Emily Dickinson and also the heroine Kate Bishop in Hawk Eyeone of the last Marvel series.