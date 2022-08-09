What is vasculitis, a disease for which Ashton Kutcher almost lost his vision and hearing

Ashton Kutcher has overcome one of the most difficult periods of his life. the star of Hollywood suffered two years ago vasculitisa rare autoimmune disease that affected the visionthe hearing and to sense of balance to the point of fearing its total loss.

“You don’t appreciate them until they’re gone. I’m glad to be alive,” the actor said in a preview of the show. Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengewhich will air soon on National Geographic.





Kutcher confesses to the famous adventurer that it took him about a year to regain his senses again and that, despite the situation, he did not let the difficulties affect him. “The moment you see obstacles as things that are made for you, life becomes fun. That’s when you start to overcome problems instead of living under them,” she explains.

what is vasculitis



This rare autoimmune disease is the result of inflammation of the blood vessels. Their walls thicken, reducing the space inside the duct and thus blood flow. When this happens, organs and tissues are damaged. It can affect any age group, a single organ or several, and the duration is also variable.

Likewise, when its cause is unknown (this is the case in most cases), it is called primary vasculitiswhile if it derives from an infection, another disease such as cancer, toxins or viruses such as hepatitis, it is called secondary vasculitis.





Vasculitis symptoms

According to him Manual MSD, The symptoms vary depending on the size and location of the blood vessels affected by the disease, as well as the damage caused to the blood vessels. organs. These are the most common symptoms:

skin problems : purple rashes, welts, hives, bumps, sores, and mottled coloration.

: purple rashes, welts, hives, bumps, sores, and mottled coloration. joint pain .

. Digestive problems : abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and blood in the stool.

: abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and blood in the stool. Cardiovascular problems : angina and myocardial infarction.

: angina and myocardial infarction. Renal problems : high blood pressure, fluid retention and kidney failure.

: high blood pressure, fluid retention and kidney failure. nerve problems : numbness, tingling and weakness in the extremities. This may be precisely the cause of Ashton Kutcher’s imbalance.

: numbness, tingling and weakness in the extremities. This may be precisely the cause of Ashton Kutcher’s imbalance. brain problems : seizures and cerebrovascular accidents.

: seizures and cerebrovascular accidents. ear problems : ringing in the ears and severe hearing loss.

: ringing in the ears and severe hearing loss. eye problems : double vision or temporary or permanent loss of vision. This is sometimes the first symptom to appear.

: double vision or temporary or permanent loss of vision. This is sometimes the first symptom to appear. Other general symptoms: fever, fatigue, sweats, muscle aches, weight loss and not feeling like eating.





Treatment and prognosis

If there is a clear cause, it is treated. For most types of vasculitis, they are usually used corticosteroids in order to reduce inflammation. These are often combined with immunosuppressants. In the event that the vasculitis is severe, emergency admission to the hospital is required. hospital.

The prognosis varies depending on the severity of the vasculitis. Those that affect the kidneys or the heart are usually the ones with the worst prognosis.