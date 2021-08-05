What is #WapChallenge? Cardi B’s ballet with epic fail on TikTok

You know wap, featuring Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released a few weeks ago?

Well, in addition to the controversy related to the sexually explicit content of the text (think that Kylie Jenner was criticized for taking part in the music video), the song gave birth to the #WapChallenge which, with more than a billion views, is depopulating on TikTok.

Be careful, however, it is not the stuff of everyone: needless to say that, as you may have noticed, it is a fairly difficult choreography with lots of acrobatics, splits and a good dose of twerking.

https://twitter.com/dreamglw/status/1299687928768102401?s=20

But if you need someone else to draw inspiration from, know that Dua Lipa and Lizzo I didn’t fare badly at all. indeed.

.@DuaLipa takes part in the “WAP” challenge on TikTok. 🔥 https://t.co/bFjmGeksDO — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2020

@lizzoThat star up there vibin like ⭐️👄⭐️♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

In addition to the celebs, among the many creators who have improvised dancers, there are those who have almost put an ankle back on it. Cardi B it even intervened on Instagram to ask fans to be more careful and not to put their health at risk:

As always, however, the wonderful world of TikTok gives us many pearls and, if you are looking for #WapChallenge, you can really see all the colors: there are those who do it perfectly, those who disguise themselves as Willy Wonka and who sets up tutorials.

Between parodies and epic fail, here are the most beautiful versions on the notes of this crazy featuring:

JOHNNY DEPP IS IT YOU?

@willywonkatiktokReply to @official.corona.virus – (dc: @besperon )♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

DAIII, WHAT IS THIS NOISE?

@dallinxbellaHe didn’t know that it was going to be this sound 😂😅 ##wapchallenge ##funny ##couples ##dance♬ WET AS FART – thejacksonjansen

MIAO MIAO

@_tatesandvigoliver can WAP better than you ##wap ##wapchallenge ##cat ##dancingcat ##kittycat ##ChoresInThisHouse ##ChemicalHearts♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

OK MASTROLINDO

@mascotzoliGet a bucket and a mop Mr. Clean. ##wap ##wapchallenge ##dance♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

HELLO MOM LOOK HOW I HAVE FUN

@memezarThat was so smooth though 😂👏 (via: @.yosmer ) ##foryou ##xyzbca ##fyp ##memezar ##foryoupage ##wap ##wapchallenge ##lol ##mom♬ In Love With You – BLVKSHP

THE CHEERLEADER

@elena_shinoharaYea dad said no to the dance so kinda changed it up ✌️ ##wapchallenge ##WAP ##ItStartsOnTikTok ##RockinCollege♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

GRANDMA’S BLESSING

@aliachinomy grandma really dragged me by the leg😂😂 dc: @besperon @iamcardib ##wapchallenge ##wap ##fyp ##foryou♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

THE TUTORIAL

@mali.nalliReply to @xoxo.adamarisss very very requested video with @islandkiss 💗 ##alphets ##Teleport ##stepintolove ##fyp ##bayarea♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

HELPOOO

@holden.bourgeois1st take and this happens🤦🏽 PSA.. don’t try this on wet grass! ##fyp ##foryou ##wap ##wapchallenge ##fail ##viral♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion on Cardi B

SANTE KNEE PADS IMMEDIATELY