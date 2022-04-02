What is Web3 about and why would it be the Internet of the future?

Ámbito spoke with Úrsula O’Kuinghttons, Director of Public Relations at Parity Technologiesa blockchain core infrastructure company that develops new technologies and is part of the Web3 Foundation.

For what purpose was Fundación Web3 created? What are its objectives?

The foundation was founded by Gavin Wood in 2017 in order to facilitate the structure of data, since we live in a connected world. It is important to note that Blockchain is just one of many technologies in this decentralized web stack. While Blockchain is a great P2P way to record who did what and when, it’s not ideal for storing large amounts of data for two reasons.

Scalability: Blockchains are too slow. And second, it does not allow privacy by design never store private data on the Blockchain. And that is why the foundation was born and commissioned the development of Polkadot, to create the technological tools for the next phase of the Internet: Web3.

What changes in the conception of the Internet does Web 3.0 propose?

Decentralization. Which is basically going back to the initial spirit of the decentralized Internet. And that this is not in the hands of large companies that control the current Internet.

How could the current model coexist with the one proposed by the decentralized internet? How long would the paradigm change take? What obstacles would it encounter?

The transition from the client-server Internet to the decentralized web will be gradual rather than radical. As the decentralized web stack is still maturing, the transition seems to be changing from centralized to partially decentralized to fully decentralized.

Also, it is important to note that while decentralized architectures are more fault tolerant and resistant to attacks, they are also slower. While the future of the Internet is likely to be more decentralized, this does not mean that we will ditch centralized systems entirely. Centralized systems also have advantages and will probably prevail, but only for specific use cases.

The main obstacle is ignorance. For this reason, it is sometimes misunderstood what blockchain is.

What would be the changes that the users will perceive and what the companies?

The best part of working in technology is the ever-changing landscape of tools and opportunities. In recent years, a new tool (blockchain) has begun to mature that will provide more opportunities to create and capture value than any previous tool.

What would be the advances that would allow the foundation’s participation in the World Economic Forum?

That blockchain allows developers to coordinate financial incentives in a few lines of code. Where “web2.0” enabled developers create “information” web applications, web3 enables developers to create “value” web applications. Some may listen to this and think “We already have and use fintech apps, they are amazing”, which is fine. While those companies and their competitors make it easy to interact with the traditional banking system, Web3 is something very different.