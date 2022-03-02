What is Wellbeing? The IKEA trick to feel good and be happy at home

86% of consumers globally state that it is very important to have a sense of control over the space in which they live, and 76% recognize that the home is the place where they feel most in control of their lives. These data provided by IKEA make clear the importance that their home has for people, that part of their lives in which they have control and can apply an order which later gives them wellness and safety. But, how is this well-being achieved?

What is Wellbeing?

IKEA uses a term to refer to this quest for peace and comfort at home. The wellness wants us to take control of our homes and turn them into our shelterin which to carry out our habits and experience emotions while feeling safe.

How to achieve Wellbeing

The first and fundamental thing is to put order at home and have all our personal belongings under control. Get that balance that will help you have control and a healthier life. And it also organizes the space so that each member of the family has their own plot of privacy. This will help to reduce conflicts and you will all be happier.

Thus, order is once again a key factor in achieving a welcoming and appealing home, in which to feel comfortable alone and with your loved ones, at any time and in any situation.

Wellbeing, stay by stay

order in the kitchen

In recent years, the kitchen has become the most important room in the house, where we spend many hours cooking and spending time with our family. Therefore, it must be an orderly place where you feel comfortable. How do we get order in the kitchen? IKEA has the key:

have the well-ordered cabinets and drawers s, this way, you will always know where to find everything. Also, if everything is in its place, you will have more space on the counter.

s, this way, you will always know where to find everything. Also, if everything is in its place, you will have more space on the counter. Take advantage of even the smallest space that are in drawers and cabinets, even the upper parts, where you can place accessories or other products that you use less.

that are in drawers and cabinets, even the upper parts, where you can place accessories or other products that you use less. Organize accessories according to their usefulness . The things that are used to prepare food, better to have them close to where you cook, in addition to having the knives and cutting boards close, the pots and pans close to the fires… Make your life easier!

. The things that are used to prepare food, better to have them close to where you cook, in addition to having the knives and cutting boards close, the pots and pans close to the fires… Make your life easier! Don’t forget the walls . Today you can find many storage options that you can hang on the wall. This way you will have what you need in sight.

. Today you can find many storage options that you can hang on the wall. This way you will have what you need in sight. doyou need more storage? If your kitchen is large, think of another piece of furniture, an island… If it is small, why not bet on kitchen trolleys? You will be able to move them without problems.

Order in the bedroom

It is the place where we seek peace to rest and gather strength for a new day, so maintaining visual peace will also help us relax and be calm after the fatigue of the whole day. Tidying up when you get home after a hard day of work and/or various tasks is the last thing we want. Or not? Here are some tricks that IKEA advises us:

Take advantage of the space in the drawers . How? Dividers and boxes will be your greatest allies. They will help you to have everything in order because they allow you to designate a space for each thing.

. How? Dividers and boxes will be your greatest allies. They will help you to have everything in order because they allow you to designate a space for each thing. Little space in the bedroom? bet on one trundle bed . In this space you can store large clothes from other seasons, such as blankets, bedding…

. In this space you can store large clothes from other seasons, such as blankets, bedding… Take advantage of your wardrobe , However small is. Take advantage of even the smallest corner. You already know that for this, IKEA has many resources.

, However small is. Take advantage of even the smallest corner. You already know that for this, IKEA has many resources. Use open storagesuch as hooks on the wall, donkeys, coat racks… That the clothes do not end up on the bed or on the chair in the room.

Order in the bathroom

Having a tidy bathroom, in addition to providing calm, will always be more hygienic. It is one of the basics in the daily routine of people, in addition to the fact that it can be a space shared by several people, so the more orderly, the better. You have to know how to optimize the space to the maximum and, to achieve this, IKEA has some suggestions.

Search the best way to have everything organized . If you have a lot of space, it will not be a problem, you can alternate closed and open storage elements. If you have little space, in addition to the laundry cabinet, you can opt for side modules such as shelves, a trolley, hangers with baskets…

. If you have a lot of space, it will not be a problem, you can alternate closed and open storage elements. If you have little space, in addition to the laundry cabinet, you can opt for side modules such as shelves, a trolley, hangers with baskets… always place the things you use most often instead of the most close at hand . Or if you have open and closed storage, put the towels, the items you use every day in the open.

. Or if you have open and closed storage, put the towels, the items you use every day in the open. don’t forget the hooks on the walls . Remember that you also have them with suction cups. Don’t want to make holes in the wall? There are also solutions for hanging accessories without drilling.

. Remember that you also have them with suction cups. Don’t want to make holes in the wall? There are also solutions for hanging accessories without drilling. the carts They can be your great allies. At IKEA you can find some very thin ones that fit in any space, no matter how small.

Order in your office (at home)

If you continue to work remotely (or you already did before the pandemic), don’t forget to keep this space in order. Maintaining a balance between personal and professional life is vital for greater well-being at home.

a chest of drawers It is a good resource to have all the office supplies well stored. Thus, once you have finished working, you save everything and you can use that space for any other personal task.

It is a good resource to have all the office supplies well stored. Thus, once you have finished working, you save everything and you can use that space for any other personal task. If that chest of drawers can be with wheels (or any storage with wheels), it will be even more comfortable, since you can clear the area completely when you are not working and, in addition, it will allow you to clean better.

(or any storage with wheels), it will be even more comfortable, since you can clear the area completely when you are not working and, in addition, it will allow you to clean better. here you can also combine open and closed storage. Remember, the open one is always for the things we use most often: papers, pens…

Having a tidy house will always help you feel more comfortable and achieve tranquility and well-being at home. Wellbeing is similar to other concepts such as the Norwegian Koseling method. Do you know him?

