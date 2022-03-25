What is WhatsApp Web?

wpp web editor.jpg

How to download WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp can be used on your desktop without the need for a browser. To install WhatsApp Desktop on a computer, download the app from Microsoft Store, Apple App Store, or WhatsApp website.

WhatsApp Desktop only works on computers that meet the following operating system requirements:

Windows 8.1 or later.

macOS 10.10 or later.

For any other OS, you can use WhatsApp Web from your browser.

To download WhatsApp Desktop, follow these steps:

In your computer’s browser, go to the whatsapp download page . Then download the .exe or .dmg file .

. Then download the . Once the download finished, I opened the .exe or .dmg file and followed the instructions to complete the installation.

Sign in to WhatsApp Web

To start a WhatsApp session on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop or Portalyou should scan the QR code with your smartphone:

I opened WhatsApp On your cellphone.

Android : Touch the icon more options .

: Touch the icon . iPhone: In WhatsApp, go to Setting.

touch Linked Devices.

Android : play PAIR A DEVICE . If your device allows biometric authentication, follow the instructions on the screen. If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you use to unlock your phone.

: play . If your device allows biometric authentication, follow the instructions on the screen. If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you use to unlock your phone. iPhone: Press Link a device > okay. In iOS 14 and later, use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock your phone. If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you use to unlock your phone.

On the QR code screen on the computer or Portal, check the checkbox next to Keep session active to stay signed in on this device.

to stay signed in on this device. Use your phone to scan the QR code that appears on the computer or Portal.

If prompted, tap or select Ready.

Because your device’s operating system handles authentication using the biometrics it stores, WhatsApp can’t access this information.

Log out of a computer or Portal

Open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop.

Click on the icon menu located above the list of chats > Sign off.

Sign out of a phone

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Android : Touch the icon more options > Linked Devices .

: Touch the icon > . iPhone: In WhatsApp, go to Setting > press Linked Devices.

Select a device.

touch SIGN OFF.

