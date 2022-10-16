What is Who am I?; Kojima’s new game can be seen in its first official image

I was getting ready a while ago with the first coffee in the morning to go through a more or less quiet Friday after a crazy week when I came across something I didn’t expect to find. the very Geoff Keyghley has shared the first official image of Hideo Kojima’s upcoming video game. This is called Who am I? And some other detail about him has already been uncovered. I leave you with all the data below so you don’t miss anything.

Kojima Joins NASA In A Crazy Crossover I Didn’t Expect To Run Into Today

Who am I? Is the new game from the creators of Death Stranding

We already have a first image of the game that shows a girl facing the camera in a shot with red-saturated highlights ❓

❓ The game will star actress Elle Fanning ✅

✅ Among some of his recent film roles we find the role of Sleeping Beauty in the remake of Maleficent or her presence in the series The Great ✅

✅ A second art has been revealed with the silhouette of another unknown actress ❓

❓ Having consider the rumors who have been dating for months, Who am I? It could be about that horror experience that Kojima would have been developing for Stadia and that he would now be doing in collaboration with Xbox and its cloud service ❓

❓ I leave you with the image of the game below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

Apart from this, there is no official information that allows us to understand what Who am I? exactly. But I’ll be there, as a good fan of the horror game genre, very attentive to each step that Kojima takes to tell you how the project is evolving.