What is Wi-Fi Pinneaple and how it helps improve network security

Therefore, a Wi-Fi Pineapple or Wi-Fi Pineapple It is a device that has a series of tools to carry out ethical hacking tests and see if there is any vulnerability in wireless networks. Very useful for those who want to protect their networks or investigate possible failures that may exist.

Different models of Pineapple Wi-Fi

There are different options, with features that can be adapted for the type of user. We can compare them in size to a network adapter or a small router with several antennas. However, each of the two options that exist has different characteristics and that makes them different.

One of them is the Nano version. This device has low consumption and is used to audit 2.4 GHz networks. In this case, its size is the smallest. This is a device that more or less resembles a USB Wi-Fi adapter, but has several external antennas. It is powered via USB 2.0 and has expandable micro SD memory up to 128 GB. Its current price is $99.99, which at the exchange rate in euros is about €89.

The second model is tetra version. It is larger, has superior features and allows auditing of both 2.4 and 5 GHz networks. It has higher performance overall and is also expandable. In this case we can say that its size is like a small router, also with several external antennas. Its price in this case is higher and costs $199.99, which in exchange is about €178.

Both are available on the Hak5 website. However, they also often appear on platforms such as Amazon. You can always compare prices and availability in the different online services and choose the one that suits you best. Of course, the price is usually similar always.

How to protect ourselves from these devices

We have seen that they are very useful devices to carry out ethical hacking tests and see if a wireless network is secure. But of course, an intruder could use them against us. It could read personal information and interfere with our computers. How can we be protected? We are going to give a series of tips to protect ourselves from a Wi-Fi Pineapple.

VPN on public networks

A very important point is to have VPN apps when we connect to public networks. For example, to use Wi-Fi in a shopping center, airport or any public place such as a library, it is important to take precautions and not make mistakes that could affect us. For example, some of the most popular are ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

What a VPN does is encrypt the connection and prevent an intruder from eavesdropping on personal data. It is one of the best defensive barriers when we are connected to a network that may be insecure. However, an alternative is to avoid accessing sites that are not encrypted, logging into pages, or making any payments or transactions while connected to dangerous sites.

Correctly encrypt Wi-Fi networks

At the domestic level, it is very important encrypt our wireless network. It is essential to have a good password that protects against the entry of any intruder. You should never leave the one that comes from the factory and it is convenient to put one that is totally random and unique, that has letters (both uppercase and lowercase), numbers and other special symbols.

But not only do you have to focus on the Wi-Fi key itself, but also on the password to access the router or on the type of encryption that we are going to use. It is essential to avoid ciphers that are old and obsolete, such as WEP and WPA. Ideally, you should have the latest ones, such as WPA-2 and WPA-3.

Keep your router up to date

Likewise, another point to keep in mind to protect ourselves from Pineapple Wi-Fi devices is update the firmware of the router. It is essential to have the latest version available at all times. Sometimes vulnerabilities can arise that are exploited precisely by this type of device or by hacking suites.

By updating the router we are going to make sure to correct those vulnerabilities that may exist and make ethical hacking tools or devices like the one we have seen could put security at risk. We must apply this periodically, always making sure we have the latest versions.

Avoid sharing sensitive data on insecure networks

But beyond what we have explained, even if you use a VPN to browse through a public wifi, it is important to avoid sharing data that may be sensitive. For example not to log in to the bank account or make a payment when you are connected to a network in a library or shopping mall.

Sometimes the security programs we use and tools like VPNs can fail. That could lead to an intruder with a Wi-Fi Pineapple being able to attack and collect data that they can then use against us. Hence, everything we can avoid is better for our safety.

All in all, Pineapple Wi-Fi devices are very useful for conducting ethical hacking tests against a wireless network. They are used to see possible vulnerabilities in our home network, for example. However, we have also seen how we can protect ourselves and prevent an intruder from using it against us.